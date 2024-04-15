Nick Saban, the former head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide watched the Alabama spring game, known as "A-Day" from a box on the east side of the Bryant Denny Stadium.

Saban, who has a net worth of $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, sat alongside with wife Terry for new head coach Kalen DeBoer's first outing with the Crimson Tide.

Before the game, Saban addressed the fans, saying:

“I'd also like to thank you, the fans, for 17 years of your support which made the program what it is.”

The Alabama fans are incredibly passionate and have an extremely high opinion of Nick Saban, who led them to six national championships and nine SEC championships.

Saban now joins them, watching the Crimson Tide as a fan instead of a coach.

Saturday's spring game was not the first time Nick Saban watched an Alabama game as a "fan". The spring game was also, according to Saban, the first time that he watched a game with his wife. Saban said:

My biggest concern is being with my head coach, Miss Terry...I’ve never, ever had to watch a game with her. I’m a little concerned.”

What is Nick Saban doing now that he is retired?

Now that Nick Saban is no longer a head coach and is embracing retirement, what is he doing with his time?

Firstly, Saban is not stepping out of the limelight yet. While he no longer has to deal with the high-pressure environment that comes with being a head coach at a program as large as Alabama, Saban is going to be part of ESPN's College Game Day next season as an analyst and will be involved with the network's coverage of the NFL draft.

Saban said:

"This kind of life is a little more normal. Even though I’m staying busy and looking forward to ESPN, doing the draft, doing GameDay … I’m kind of staying busy."

Away from football, Saban is spending his days playing golf and was recently seen at the Masters tournament in Augusta.

Saban added that before his wife allows him to play golf, he makes sure he is useful around the house, living by the "12 Commandments of Retirement" given by Terry Saban.

“The day after I retired, I got the 12 Commandments of retirement,” Saban said. “So, I’ve tried to live by them. But I’ve found out if I do my chores, then I can go play golf. So, I get up early and get my chores done and it’s like, ‘Now do I have a free pass to do what I want to do?'

"I make my bed, I take the garbage out, I have to wait for her to eat together and I have to leave a little food just because that’s polite to tell people that you really thought it was good. Which I grew up cleaning my plate, so that’s not kosher anymore.”

Do you think that Nick Saban may one day return to coaching?

