“I just didn’t want to ride the program down” - Former Alabama HC Nick Saban breaks silence on reason that nudged him towards retirement

When Nick Saban speaks, the CFB world listens, and the iconic former coach of Alabama football has spoken out about his decision to retire. In an interview with ESPN, Saban revealed that his retirement was not about leaving football behind but rather about avoiding overstaying his welcome.

At 72, he felt it was time to step back and let the program evolve without him.

“I didn’t really want to quit working. But I just didn’t want to ride the program down because of my age. And didn’t really want to work all the time,” said Saban.

Despite stepping down from his coaching duties, Saban isn't bidding farewell to football entirely. Instead, he's embracing a new role as an analyst, bringing his wealth of knowledge to ESPN's College GameDay, the NFL draft, and SEC media day.

Reflecting on his newfound leisure, Saban expressed appreciation for the slower pace of life in retirement.

“The best thing is I spent 50 years being in a hurry and didn’t even know it. So, when I retired and sat back and didn’t have so many things to do, I figured out that that wasn’t normal. This kind of life is a little more normal.”

Saban's legacy in college football is unparalleled, marked by a record-breaking seven national championships, six of which he achieved with Alabama.

Nick Saban's retirement has Jalen Milroe adopting a different system

The Crimson Tide will look different, and play differently in the 2024 college football season, owing to the departure of Nick Saban after a 17-year tenure.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is bracing for a new era under the leadership of head coach Kalen DeBoer and Tide fans are eager to see if he can carry on Saban's winning legacy.

Alabama's A-Day game will provide a glimpse into the changes under DeBoer's direction. Speaking to Paul Finebaum, Milroe addressed the challenges of transitioning from Saban's era to DeBoer's leadership.

“All we have to do is worry about within and have internal factors within our building. Because the only opinions that matter is all of us in that building. Our coaches, the players within our team, that's all that matters for us.”

Discussing the team's approach to the upcoming season, Milroe believes in focusing on short-term goals to achieve long-term objectives.

