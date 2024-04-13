"Day after I retired, I got 12 Commandments of Retirement": $70M worth Nick Saban shares ground rules made by Miss Terry 

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban is finally enjoying life at his own pace following a storied 26-season career. For the past 17 seasons up until his retirement in January, he served as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. He established a dynasty and legacy in Tuscaloosa, winning six national titles with them throughout his reign.

As the Crimson Tide now transitions into a new era under current head coach Kalen DeBoer, Nick Saban is enjoying his newfound freedom by engaging himself in various activities. He also recently took part in the Masters tournament this week where he opened up about how his wife Miss Terry still keeps him on a stringent check with a few post-retirement ground rules.

While talking to ESPN's Laura Rutledge, Nick Sabana revealed that Miss Terry has already established a few rules where he has to do certain chores and help her out at home before dwelling into his own free time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"You know, the day after I retired, I got the 12 commandments of Retirement. So I try to live by them. But I found out that if I do my chores, then I can go play golf", Saban hilariously said. "So I get up early and get my chores done and then it's like now do I have a free pass to go do what I want to do."

The former head coach then went out to list the specific household tasks that he performs before engaging in his own post-retirement hobbies:

"I make my bed. I take the garbage out. I have to wait for her to eat together. And I have to leave a little food just because that's polite to tell people that you really thought it was good. Which I grew up cleaning my plate which is not kosher anymore."

During his last season with the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban led them to a 12-2 overall campaign where they emerged as the SEC Champions and also qualified for the playoffs. Unfortunately, the 72-year-old could not add another natty to his trophy cabinet as they were eliminated in the CFP semifinals by the Michigan Wolverines.

Also Read: "That’s nasty": College football world has priceless reaction to Jeremiah Smith's one-handed catch at Ohio State Practice

Nick Saban reassures his love for Little Debbie's cookies

During the interview, the former Alabama head coach also revealed that he still loves to indulge himself in his favorite breakfast, two little Debbie's Oatmeal Creme Pies.

Expand Tweet

"Every day," Saban replied while talking about his favorite breakfast.

Sabans said that as he gears up for his College GameDay debut with the crew, they have already made the preparations for his favorite food even before his arrival:

"The lady who is going to be on GameDay, she tells me she is all set with the Little Debbies, I said, 'At least your prioritites are right.'"

It will be interesting to see if new head coach Kalen DeBoer can lead the Crimson Tide to the same success as Nick Saban did during his 17-year tenure.

Read More: "I hope they get my tattoos on the game": Malachi Moore makes a unique request for his player model in EA Sports College Football 25