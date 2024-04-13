"I hope they get my tattoos on the game": Malachi Moore makes a unique request for his player model in EA Sports College Football 25

Alabama Crimson Tide star Malachi Moore has decided to return to Tuscaloosa for his final year of eligibility. The 22-year-old has been a starter on the team since his debut as a true freshman in 2020. Over the years, Moore has gone on to solidify himself as a key player on the roster.

However, before Malachi Moore gets busy with the Crimson Tide for the 2024 season, he had a special request to EA for his model design in the upcoming College Football 25 game. EA is bringing back the beloved franchise after over a decade-long hiatus, much to the excitement of fans.

During an interview on the Next Round podcast, Malachi Moore said that he's excited to be a part of the video game, which had its last release in 2014. He said that he would have done it for free without even accepting the compensation EA has been providing to the athletes:

"I would have done it for free too. I'm not gonna lie. Just because the last time it came out was in 2014. Actually, my brother was playing around one summer while I was playing a game.

"Accidentally knocked over my XBox, and it scratched by disc all the way up. I couldn't buy the game nowhere else. I haven't been able to play NCAA for like since 2014-15."

Moore also added that he would be impressed if EA Sports could replicate his tattoos on his game model.

"It would be cool if they did like an actual scan tho of all the players in the game. I think that would be something cool. I really hope they get my tattoos on the game. They get my tattoos on the game man. I would be okay with that."

Malachi Moore will be playing a new position under Kalen DeBoer

After spending the past few years as a defensive back under former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Moore will take up the position of a strong safety under new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

Malachi Moore has been adjusting to his new position during spring practices. After initially struggling with it, he seems to have found his rhythm as a strong safety.

"It was a little weird at first, just from being that close to the line of scrimmage to now being so far back from the line of scrimmage," he said. "But as spring practice kept going, I got more comfortable with it. I'm very comfortable with it now."

Do you think Malachi Moore will have a succesful campaign in his new position under coach Kalen DeBoer? Let's know in the comments section below.

