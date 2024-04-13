WATCH: $80M worth Nick Saban doubles down on his love for Little Debbie’s cookies ahead of ESPN NFL Draft coverage

This year marks the first time Nick Saban won't be participating in the NFL draft. Known for creating NFL legends, the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach will only observe this year's NFL draft while munching on his favorite snack.

On Friday, the legendary head coach appeared on the ESPN College GameDay broadcast from Augusta. During the show, he was asked if he still indulges in the goodness of oatmeal creme pies, and as one would expect, Nick Saban affirmed his continued enjoyment of the delicious dessert.

"Every day," Saban said.

His renown as an aficionado of such snacks has already spread to the College GameDay set, where he'll be spending Saturdays during the fall.

“The lady who is going to be on GameDay, she tells me she is all set with the Little Debbies,” Saban said. “I said, ‘At least you got your priorities right.'”

Saban, who has a net worth of $80 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), showed excitement as he looked forward to eating Little Debbie's tasty treats. But many remain unaware of the head coach's special connection to Little Debbie.

Why did fans leave Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies at Nick Saban's statue?

After Nick Saban's retirement, Alabama football enthusiasts paid homage to him by adorning his statue outside Bryant-Denny Stadium with an unconventional tribute.

The seven-time national champion's affection for the treats has been extensively documented, with him once revealing that he begins his day with two creme pies and a cup of coffee.

After Saban's retirement announcement, Little Debbie took to its social media platforms to reveal a special retirement gift for Saban and devoted fans of the company's sweets. The package included a box of Oatmeal Creme Pies, alongside some of the company's merchandise.

The sweet connection between Nick Saban and Little Debbie added a much-needed touch of lightness to the typically serious world of college football. This way, fans not only discovered their favorite coach's preferred indulgence but also his special quirk.

While enjoying his retirement life, his daughter, Kristen Saban, often uploads updates about her father on her social media.

Do you miss seeing Saban in the world of college sports? Let us know your favorite memory of the former Alabama head coach in the comments.