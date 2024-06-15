“Get one before they gone” - Texas star Isaiah Bond urges fans to buy his merchandise ahead of 2024 CFB season

Isaiah Bond is revving his fashion game as the clock ticks toward the 2024 college football season. The Texas Longhorns wide receiver posted a story on Instagram urging his 89.7K followers to buy his official merchandise ranging from t-shirts to sweatshirts.

Bond posted a story on Instagram with the caption:

"Get one before they gone!!"

Screenshot via Instagram/@isaiahbond_

He also uploaded a post on Instagram with the caption:

"Just drop my official merchandise!"

You can shop for Bond's customized merchandise by visiting the Mystery Hype website. The classic shirt starts from 36$ while Bond's most expensive merchandise, the Signature Logo Isaiah Bond Mineral Wash Hoodie, is available for 81$.

After transferring from Nick Saban's tutelage at Alabama, Bond will continue growing as a WR under Steve Sarkisian. The Texas HC will hope for on-field chemistry to develop between Bond and quarterback Quinn Ewers, which will guide them toward the big prize: the national championship.

Texas was a "business decision" for Isaiah Bond

Former Alabama wide receiver announced his decision to transfer to Texas following Nick Saban's retirement on Jan. 14. He described the move as a "business decision."

"Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company," Bond told ESPN. "My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in a position to increase that and have better draft stock."

The wide receiver said that his decision was not driven by animosity:

"I'm not taking any hatred in my heart. Nothing personal. I'm going to do what's best for me and my family."

Saban's retirement was a decisive factor in Bond's departure from Alabama.

"One hundred percent," Bond confirmed. "That was the decision why I left."

Despite new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's attempts to reach out, Bond chose not to respond.

Bond was one of Alabama's standout performers in 2023, with 48 catches for 668 yards and four touchdowns.

