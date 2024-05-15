Isaiah Bond, Donovan McMillon, Kobe Hudson, and others predict their rating in the much-anticipated EA Sports’ CFB 25 game

Isaiah Bond, Donovan McMillon, Kobe Hudson, and numerous other college football players eagerly anticipate their EA Sports’ CFB 25 game ratings.

This highly anticipated release, set for 2024, has generated excitement among players and fans alike. With over 10,000 player opt-ins, the game promises a comprehensive roster representing various schools, including many featured in the classic NCAA Football 14.

The players themselves have shared their anticipated ratings, adding to the buzz. Isaiah Bond leads with a stellar 95 rating. The ratings that came directly from the players are as:

Isaiah Bond: 95 overall rating

Jarquez Hunter: 93 overall rating

Jabbar Muhammad: 93 overall rating

Tre Harris: 91 overall rating

Kobe Hudson: 90 overall ratings

Donovan McMillon: 86 overall ratings

Danny Stutsman: 84 overall ratings

Kyron Drones: 83 overall ratings

Alex Orji: 80 overall ratings

EA Sports College Football 25 is expected to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. The game promises new innovations, always-on social connections, and unparalleled gameplay.

Utilizing EA's Frostbite engine, it aims to deliver a realistic and immersive experience.

Sports commentators Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will lend their voices to the game, enhancing its authenticity. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the EA Sports’ CFB game's release, potentially slated for July 2024.

EA Sports’ CFB 25 deluxe cover stars: Edwards, Ewers, and Hunter shine

The EA Sports’ CFB Deluxe edition spotlights three standout players: Michigan's Donovan Edwards, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Donovan Edwards:

It might seem an odd choice for a running back from Michigan to be gracing the EA Sports’ CFB cover most notably since he wasn't even ranked in CBS Sports' Top 100.

It was in the national championship game with Washington that Edwards scored 104 yards and two touchdowns.

With Blake Corum moving on to the NFL, Edwards now leads the backfield, offering a compelling narrative for his selection.

As Michigan, the reigning national champion lost many players to the NFL Draft, Edwards symbolizes the new era of talent poised to sustain their success.

Quinn Ewers:

Texas’ quarterback, ranked No. 15 by CBS Sports, represents the future of Texas football as they transition to the SEC.

Quinn Ewers, the former No. 1 overall recruit, is poised for a breakout season, surrounded by a highly skilled roster.

His virtuoso in the type of game that carries a high stake, like the game against Alabama where he threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns, and the Championship game against Oklahoma in which he recorded 454 yards and four touchdowns demonstrate his ability to lead Texas to a championship level.

Travis Hunter:

Colorado’s cornerback tops CBS Sports’ rankings as the No. 1 player. Hunter, a versatile athlete who plays both offense and defense, follows Coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado.

His dynamic play and decision to flip his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State created a buzz on Signing Day. With projections placing him as a top-3 pick in the NFL draft, Hunter's presence on the EA Sports’ CFB cover underscores his electrifying talent.

