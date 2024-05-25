WATCH: Former Alabama star Isaiah Bond shows off gridiron skills during intense workout session with Texas

Texas Longhorns fans may be in for a treat this season as Isaiah Bond, the former Alabama star, has already hit the ground running, impressing the CFB world with his wide receiver skills. Bond, who transferred to Texas, shared a workout video on social media:

"Getting ready," Bond captioned the video.

The workout session, held at First Baptist Academy in East Dallas had Bond practicing with the intensity and effort expected of a WR1.

Before transferring to Texas, Bond lit up the CFB scene, recording 65 catches, 888 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. In Texas’ Orange-White Spring Game, Bond continued to impress with three catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Steve Sarkisian’s efforts in the transfer portal have bolstered the wide receiver lineup at Texas with new talents like Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden, and Ryan Wingo. The Longhorns will take the field at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31, and fans will be eager to see Bond and the new roster in action.

Leaving Alabama was a strategic maneuver for Isaiah Bond

Alabama is not just without its legendary coach Nick Saban in the upcoming 2024 CFB season. Isaiah Bond, one of Crimson Tide's standout performers last season, has also left the team to join Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns. According to the WR, his transfer to Texas was a 'business decision' to protect his draft stock.

"My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock," Bond told ESPN.

This was not Bond’s first interaction with Texas. Steve Sarkisian tried to recruit Bond out of high school but was unsuccessful. Even the incoming Alabama coach, Kalen DeBoer, did his best to keep the services of the 20-year-old to no avail.

At Texas, Bond will have the luxury of playing alongside Quinn Ewers, an opportunity he’s been excited about since his transfer.

"He's a great big-time pocket-passer quarterback. He's a top pick in the draft next year. I'm also going to be a top pick. It's going to be a good duo," Bond said.

The Longhorns boast one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the FBS, and Bond could well possibly be the missing ingredient for the Longhorns' national championship aspirations.

