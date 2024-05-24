"Getting tired of being a good loser": Colorado superfan Peggy has special message for 5 star 2025 QB Juju Julian Lewis ahead of Buffaloes visit

Colorado Buffaloes superfan Peggy Coppom is doing her bit to recruit new talent to Boulder. After five-star QB Julian "Juju" Lewis announced his visit to Deion Sanders' Colorado, Peggy took to social media to share a few words for the young phenom.

In a video shared on social media, Peggy can be seen asking him to come and help Deion Sanders' team.

"Juju I've been cheering for this Colorado Buffs team for 84 years. And I'm getting tired of being a good loser. I would love to be a good winner. So come one out here and play for us and help us win", Peggy said.

The 5-star QB from the 2025 recruiting class announced his commitment to the USC Trojans back in August. However, Julian "Juju Lewis" continued visiting various programs. He was earlier expected to be a part of the 2026 recruiting class, but is all set to start college a year early.

With Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders declaring for the NFL draft next season, Lewis could prove to be the weapon that Deion Sanders needs in order to keep his offensive arsenal strong. It will be interesting to see what the 6-foot-1, 185 lbs QB achieves in his collegiate journey.

Julian "Juju" Lewis shares hype video ahead of Colorado Buffaloes visit

The Carrolton High School QB announced his visit to Coach Prime's program through a video on social media. The video consisted of various snippets of Coach Prime's time in Boulder along with Shedeur Sanders' iconic 'Watch Flex'.

"Headed back 2 Boulder!!! @CUBUFFS FOOTBALL", Lewis wrote while tagging Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Colorado director of player personnel Corey Phillips

Lewis will also be visiting USC and Auburn before he begins his senior year of high school. He also has a scheduled visit to the Indiana Hoosiers at the end of this month.

In his last two seasons with Carrolton, he has already recorded an impressive 7,212 passing yards and 96 touchdowns.

Do you think Lewis will end up joining Colorado? Sound off in the comments section below.