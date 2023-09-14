"Give me what ever this man was having": CFB world reacts to overjoyed Texas fan's hilarious gesture after defeating Nick Saban's Alabama [WATCH]

Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide are hoping to redeem themselves by being contenders for a College Football Playoff berth this season, but that difficult road to success just became even more arduous. The Texas Longhorns won their showdown 34-24 Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The celebration of one Texas fan has caught the attention of the college football world in a hilarious way. In a viral social media clip, one fan stood out among the rest, with the extremely hyper fan celebrating by head-butting Longhorns offensive lineman Cameron Williams.

One social media user wrote:

"Give me what ever this man was having."

Here are some other hilarious reactions.

Who can blame him? Defeating the legendary Nick Saban and his Alabama team is not something not witnessed every day. And when it's your team to do it, then it becomes a special moment, with this fan having his own way of showing his gratitude and joy.

The Texas vs. Alabama game also enjoyed massive television success

When Nick Saban and Alabama faced Steve Sarkisian and Texas in 2022, the Crimson Tide managed a narrow 20-19 win in Austin, Texas. So, it was obvious that the meeting of the two powerhouses would be a big game again when they faced each other this season.

The game was broadcast on ESPN. And according to the network, it became the most-viewed game of Week 2. The clash garnered 8.8 million views on ESPN and ESPN2, while the Colorado vs. Nebraska game was the second most-viewed game.

Texas, now No. 4, is 2-0 and is scheduled to play Wyoming next. As for Alabama, now No. 10, it has to shrug off the loss off to keep its hopes of being a national championship contender.