"Go spend time with your grandkids": Michigan QB Jack Tuttle seeking 7th year of NCAA eligibility baffles CFB world 

The Michigan Wolverines have lost quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the NFL draft and are hoping that backup quarterback Jack Tuttle will be able to take his spot. The only issue is that he would need to be granted a seventh year of eligibility by the NCAA to do so.

He seemed optimistic about the possibility of getting the waiver, as former Michigan quarterback Alaba Bowman did the same thing. Tuttle discussed the possibility of playing in 2024 while at the national championship game.

"It depends. We'll see what happens. I think I'll have the opportunity to. It's still in process. I'm enjoying this moment right now," he said on Michigan Live

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, some cracked jokes on social media about Jack Tuttle attempting to get a seventh year of eligibility.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some also joked about his age and how the Wolverines' NCAA investigations are part of his story.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Not many people are excited about how Tuttle could be the next starting quarterback for the reigning national championship team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Amid Jim Harbaugh to Falcons rumors, Richard Sherman makes 70% case for Michigan HC's future in CFB

What has Jack Tuttle done in college football?

Jack Tuttle is on his third college football team, having started his career with the Utah Utes back in 2018. He would only be there for one season and would not register any stats, earning him a redshirt season.

Tuttle would eventually transfer in the next season to the Indiana Hoosiers as a backup quarterback and do a decent job on mop-up duty, as he would appear in 16 games and finish 104-of-182 (57.1 completion percentage) for 901 yards with five passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

He would remain with the Indiana Hoosiers for five years and get a "free" year of eligibility due to the 2020 pandemic season granting every player an additional year of NCAA eligibility.

However, after the 2022 season, he entered the transfer portal once again and this time he joined the Michigan Wolverines as a backup to J.J. McCarthy.

Jack Tuttle got some action during the 2023 championship season, appearing in six games. He completed 15 of 17 passes (88.2 completion percentage) for 130 yards with a passing touchdown.

However, he dislocated his non-throwing shoulder after his first snap of action and missed two games. In addition, he wound up tearing the top part of his UCL in his right elbow.

Tuttle mentioned the necessity for surgery to repair his injury, but he has been able to play through it with pain medication if required. It will be interesting to see what the NCAA determines in his case, as he might end up starting for the Wolverines in 2024.

Also Read: Jim Harbaugh seeking Michigan contract with unusual termination clauses amid Chargers' NFL interest: Reports