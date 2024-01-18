Amid Jim Harbaugh to Falcons rumors, Richard Sherman makes 70% case for Michigan HC's future in CFB

Rumors about where Jim Harbaugh will coach next season circulated after he had an interview with the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons. While interviewing for NFL coaching opportunities, he negotiates with the Michigan Wolverines to return and attempt to repeat as national champions.

On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, former NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman said he believes Harbaugh will return to Michigan as its coach.

Sherman brings up an interesting argument: without the likes of former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Harbaugh can immediately be the face of college football. So, what is the next step for Harbaugh? Will he begin recruiting for the future at Ann Arbor or prepare for the 2024 NFL draft?

Should Jim Harbaugh to the Falcons happen, or is it just a pipe dream?

The Jim Harbaugh to Falcons idea seems good on paper but may not be the perfect fit. Harbaugh has better options with the Los Angeles Chargers or could return to Michigan, so the Falcons do not feel like a good fit.

Instead, Harbaugh could embark on a new adventure if he does not like what the Chargers offered and sees some other openings. As of this writing, it is unknown if he will be taking any other interview.

The Falcons seem to be looking for an experienced NFL coach, while Harbaugh spent the last decade in college football.

Where should Harbaugh coach in 2024?

All roads seem to point to the Michigan Wolverines. Harbaugh could return if he gets what he wants regarding termination clauses and a lower buyout. The University of Michigan understands that if it loses Harbaugh, it loses the pipeline of recruits that follow him to be a winner. So it does not want to lose its golden goose.

