“God doing it”: Ex-Wolverines Alex Orji, Will Johnson, and Blake Corum react to Vikings QB JJ McCarthy’s “sweet” update

Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy has started his NFL career but is still loved by Michigan Wolverines fans. As a member of the Wolverines from 2021 to 2023, he played a big role in some impressive wins for the team. Notably, he was the starting QB when the team won the national championship in 2023.

That might have been the biggest moment of McCarthy's life, but after an announcement on Wednesday, it has likely been passed. On Wednesday, McCarthy's fiancée, Katya Kuropas, posted on Instagram, announcing that she is pregnant with a boy. The couple's son is expected to be born in September, right around the start of the NFL season.

"The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier."

Shortly after the post was made, it did not take long for many people to comment and congratulate the couple, including some of JJ McCarthy's former Michigan teammates.

"God doing it!" Alex Orji wrote.

"Heart emoji, praise hand emoji," Will Johnson commented.

"Congrats!!" Blake Corum added.

Images via the comments of the Instagram post.

This will be a big fall for former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

The fall is expected to be a big time for JJ McCarthy. Not only is he expecting to become a father, but he will also be taking over the starting QB job for the Minnesota Vikings. McCarthy was drafted with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft and was expected to compete for the starting job this past season.

However, in training camp, it was announced that McCarthy would be the backup behind Sam Darnold. However, after the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, he reported soreness and was later found to have fully torn the meniscus in his right knee. As a result, he underwent surgery and was forced to miss his entire rookie season.

Heading into the 2025 season, Sam Darnold is no longer a member of the team. As a result, McCarthy is expected to be the starter. He will be given every opportunity by the coaching staff to succeed, but it is still up to him to perform.

McCarthy brings a strong track record from college, completing 240 of 332 passing attempts for 2991 yards and 22 TDs in 2023, his final college season. It will be interesting to see what level he plays at in his first full NFL season.

