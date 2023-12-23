Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Looman, is quite active on social media. She took to Instagram to upload some stunning photographs of herself. While doing so, the 21-year-old showed off her Alexandra Wang bag worth $1000.

Loomaan has been with the Florida Gators quarterback for at least a year now. She has a sizable following on social media due to her work as a model.

Here are the pictures posted by Looman with her stunning Alexandra Wang bag.

“If looks could kill,” Looman captioned the post.

Apart from regular fan comments, she also got a message from her boyfriend. Mertz went into the comments section to post a death emoji, possibly playing with the metaphor in the caption.

This isn't the first time that Mertz has complimented his lady love in public. Recently, he called her a ‘beauty’ after she posted another set of pictures of herself. The Gators star also posted a picture from the couple's dinner date at the ‘Rare Steakhouse’ in Madison, Wisconsin, which Looman re-shared on her Instagram story.

Mertz started appearing on the Miss USA 2023 second-runner-up’s social media around December 2022.

Who is Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Looman?

Born on March 16, 2002, Alexis Looman went to Waunakee High School and then to the University of Wisconsin to study political science. In her teen years, she participated in many beauty pageants and also won the Miss Wisconsin Teen title.

In 2023, she competed in and won the Miss Wisconsin title and got a ticket to the Miss USA 2023 contest, where she finished as a second runner-up. She has grown her following as a social media influencer, with almost 41,000 followers on Instagram. Apart from modeling, she also has a license for real estate business from the Unicorp National Development.

Graham Mertz will return for another season with the Gators in hopes of finally winning a national title. And fans can expect Looman to be in the stands to cheer him on.

