CFB analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy went on a rant during a recent episode of his show McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning. He spoke about his critics and being fed up with the rumored narrative that he hates his alma mater.

McElroy criticized former Alabama offensive lineman Alphonse Taylor for being the laziest player on the roster. He added that Taylor is still trying to use his Alabama days to remain relevant in the CFB scenario.

"I'm a little bit tired of this narrative that like I don't like my school," McElroy said, "I just need to address it. I am really fed up with it. I really am. Like all these clowns, you know the 'Barstool Bamas', the Alphonse Taylors, Shank?"

"Who I don't even remember playing at Alabama. I just remeber him described as the laziest dude on the roster. That's what I remember."

"He's trying to remain relevant, which is perfectly fine, I don't care. He uses Bama. I don't. That's perfectly OK."

This was a harsh callout by McElroy because Taylor was the starting right guard on the 2015 national championship-winning team. But even McElroy was the starting quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide when they won the natty in 2009.

Today, Taylor is an OL coach at Alma Byrant High School in Irvington. So, being called out like this by McElroy might surprise him.

Alphonse Taylor claps back at Greg McElroy

After McElroy's comments, the former Alabama OL responded on X(formerly Twitter). In his tweet, Taylor called McElroy's rant a cheap shot to his character and asked him to prove when he used Alabama for clout.

"Oh brother, looks like I hit a soft spot, huh, Greg, ol pal?" Taylor tweeted. "Got your panties in a bunch? Trying to take little cheap shots on my character when you don't know the first thing about me. What do I use Bama for exactly? What clout am I seeking?"

In the end, Taylor claimed McElroy reached out to him personally to apologize for the rant, and now the water is under the bridge between them.

