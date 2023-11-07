Greg McElroy delivers verdict on Big Ten team as National Champions for 2023: "They are No. 1 for me"

Greg McElroy has a clear idea of who could win it all in this season of college football. As we enter the final month of the college football regular season, the college football playoffs are on everyone's mind. The former Alabama quarterback has made his pick for the potential winner.

Recently, McElroy went on the 'Always College Football' and ranked his top six college football teams at the moment. He rationalized his picks as follows:

"This is not subjected to resume or how teams have fared and who they've beaten," McElroy said, explaining his rankings. "Everyone's resume at this point is incomplete. So, this is just the order that I think the teams should go as far as how good they are, how capable they are."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On top of Greg McElroy's rankings are the Michigan Wolverines, a choice he explained as follows:

"The team that I think right now, if everyone played everyone on a neutral site, the team that I have No. 1 is the team that I think is going to win the national championship. And that's the Michigan Wolverines. They are No. 1 for me this week."

Which is Greg McElroy's college football top six?

Michigan Wolverines - Big Ten Georgia Bulldogs - SEC Florida State Seminoles - ACC Washington Huskies - Pac-12 Ohio State Buckeyes - Big Ten Oregon Ducks - Pac-12

Could the sign-stealing scandal prevent the Michigan Wolverines from playing in the playoffs?

Michigan and their head coach Jim Harbaugh are currently embroiled in an alleged scandal regarding the premeditated stealing of signals from future opponents, which is prohibited by the NCAA. Harbaugh is expected to be suspended for some amount of time by the Big Ten, with the measure possibly coming this week.

Connor Stalions, the Wolverine's analyst who was at the centre of the scheme, is no longer with the school and claims that no one else in the school knew about it. However, Harbaugh is expected to face repercussions.

For those worried this could derail Michigan's season or the chances of being selected to the CFP, there's no need to worry. A member of the CFP Committee, Boo Corrigan, recently told ESPN:

“We really view it as it's an NCAA issue, not a CFP issue," Corrigan said on ESPN. "At this point in time, as we’re looking at this, we want to make sure we get not just the top four teams but the top 25 teams right.”

Greg McElroy's pick is safe for the moment.