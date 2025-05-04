Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk leads the grind at Colorado in style, Buffs release clip of legendary RB coach 

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk is gearing up for his coaching debut with the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime's team released a video hyping up the Super Bowl XXXIV champion ahead of the 2025 season. Faulk arrived in Boulder as the team's new running back coach.

The posted by the Buffs on Instagram shows a few highlights from Marshall Faulk's playing days. The clip then cuts to Faulk talking about his expectations for his players and excitement for his debut as a college football coach.

The Hall of Fame running back explained his coaching process and how he looks forward to giving it his best to help players develop their talents and reach the next level. You can check out the video below:

This offseason, Faulk was not the only NFL veteran Coach Prime added to his coaching staff. Apart from Faulk, Sanders brought in retired five-time Pro Bowler Andre Gurode as an offensive line coach. Sanders also hired former Bengals star Domata Peko as the new defensive line coach.

Before joining Colorado, the former NFL tailback heaped praise on Coach Prime during an interview with FOS. He highlighted how Sanders works relentlessly to uplift the people surrounding him, both on the field and beyond..

"Deion is an elevator," Faulk said. "He's gonna elevate you as a person, and he's going to force you to elevate your life. And that's what he does. He lifts people up. A lot of the times, the light, it looks like it's shining on him, but, really, he's shining the light on somebody."

Marshall Faulk also said that he's ready to give his all to help Coach Prime achieve his dreams as the the Colorado Buffaloes head coach.

Marshall Faulk shares his expectations from the Buffs ahead of the 2025 season

During a press conference on March 18, Marshall Faulk opened up about his expectations from his players in Boulder.

He also emphasized the importance of individual development and how he wants his players to turn their weaknesses into strengths.

"If you are not trying to improve, then you're getting worse," Marshall Faulk said.

"I don't care how good you are. It's how much better we can make you. Where can you get better? If all you do is focus on the things that you do well, then you're not improving. I have to take your weaknesses and turn it into a strength. And that's the idea of what we want to do."

The Colorado Buffaloes have been lacking in the running game since Coach Prime's arrival in 2023. However, Faulk is looking to address that with his expertise in the position as a former player in the league.

