Hall of Famer Michael Vick hosts extravagant party to celebrate 45th birthday in style, shares glimpses of grand bash on IG

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jun 27, 2025 13:46 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Fox Sports Media Day - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Fox Sports Media Day (image credit: IMAGN)

Former NFL star Michael Vick celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday. The retired four-time Pro Bowl quarterback shared a video from the celebration.

Vick hosted a white-themed party. He had a few celebrities at his birthday bash, including American rapper Jadakiss and retired NBA legend Allen Iverson.

"The love was felt.... Thank you!!!" Vick wrote on Instagram.
In December, he was hired by the Norfolk State Spartans — his first stint as a collegiate coach.

Last season, Norfolk State finished with a 4-8 (2-3 MEAC) record. Vick is gearing up for his debut campaign and has garnered a lot of attention during spring practice.

After Vick was announced as the Spartans' new coach, Deion Sanders congratulated him on social media with a motivating message.

"Let's go baby! We've got to support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love to Coach Vick! He's forever changed to QB position in @cfb @NFL & he will have tremendous impact on Coaching & Leading men to their true destinations. Love ya my brother," Sanders tweeted on Dec. 24.
Michael Vick opens up about on Coach Prime's role in his career choice

Michael Vick talked about Deion Sanders and his role in helping him prepare for his new journey with Norfolk State.

"You might not even talk on football, Deion gonna give you a lot of game," Vick said in April, via the "Get Got Pod" podcast. It's funny because I been talking to Shedeur, and I been trying to pass it down to him. Like, what little bit I know, but he manifested the whole thing.
"I asked him last year like, 'What was it like? And when should I transition into it?' He was like, 'Now, what are you waiting on?' Then every time I asked him a question about it. He just gave precise, direct answers. It's just been super accurate."

Vick and the Spartans will open their season against the Towson Tigers on Aug. 28 at William Price Stadium.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
