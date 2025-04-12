Hall of Famer Warren Sapp poses for iconic picture with Colorado defense at spring practice

Warren Sapp had a successful 13-season stint as a player in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. After some time in the broadcasting world following his retirement, the seven-time Pro Bowler joined Coach Prime's coaching staff with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Warren Sapp is now gearing up for his second stint with the Buffs in the Big 12. On Friday, he shared a post on social media giving fans a glimpse of the team amid their ongoing spring practice.

Sapp posed with the defensive players of the Colorado Buffaloes and expressed confidence in them through a hard-hitting caption.

"We are D Block!!," Sapp wrote.

Coach Prime hired the Pro Football Hall of Famer as a senior quality control analyst in 2024. However, this offseason, he promoted Sapp to strengthen his coaching staff.

Warren Sapp revealed the news of his promotion during a podcast appearance in February. He talked about how he was going to embrace the role of pass rush coordinator for the Colorado Buffaloes' upcoming season.

"We can announce today that I'm official PRC- pass rush coordinator," Sapp said. "Reg called me this morning. I will send y'all a pic next week with my name tag on it with me standing beside it. I'm gonna change my name tag myself."

Before joining the Buffs, Sapp revealed that he tried to get a job with his alma mater, Miami Hurricanes. However, the long working hours and demanding expectations meant he turned down the opportunity.

"I asked for the same job that Deion Sanders gave me, senior quality control analyst. I asked for the same job at the University of Miami a little bit before I went to Colorado. Right before Jason Taylor showed up.

"The biggest roadbloack? A staggering workload. A certain person told me he wanted his analyst to work 20 hours a day. So I need to sleep and at least a meal. I get more than four hours of sleep."

Warren Sapp shares his feelings about working under Coach Prime in Boulder

During a press conference last month, Warren Sapp expressed his appreciation for working under Coach Prime. He talked about how he loves his job and helping develop players in Boulder.

Warren Sapp also expressed his gratitude for waking up to a picturesque view every morning, which fills him with motivation and energy.

"I'm addicted," Sapp said. "I never thought I wanted this job. I never thought I wanted to be here, but oh my god do I love it. The babies react to it, and we're having fun. Trust me, I wake up every morning, dive over the table, look at the mountains and I get my motivation, its magical, to drive over and come here and do what I do."

The Buffs had a 9-4 campaign last season. They will hope to contend for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs this upcoming season. They begin their journey with a season opener against Georgia Tech in August.

