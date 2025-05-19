"Happy Twerk day": Deion Sanders Jr. wishes Travis Hunter on special day as ex-Colorado star gears up for NFL debut

Travis Hunter turned 22 on May 18. The 2024 Heisman winner spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes before declaring for this year's NFL draft. Hunter went in the first round to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They traded up with the Browns to acquire him with the second overall pick.

Ad

On the occasion of his birthday, 'Well Off Media' shared a clip of Travis Hunter on social media. The clip captured a hilarious conversation about twerking between Hunter and Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., who was off camera.

Deion Sanders Jr. shared the clip on his Instagram story as well. In the caption, he wished the two-way star a happy birthday in a unique fashion while Travis Hunter gears up for his NFL debut.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Twerk Day," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote in the caption while tagging Hunter.

Bucky's Instagram story

The 2024 Heisman winner is one of the most exciting rookie prospects this upcoming season in the NFL. Coming out of high school as a five-star prospect, Hunter joined Jackson State to play under Coach Prime. He spent one season at the HBCU level before accompanying Sanders and his sons to Boulder in 2023.

Ad

In two seasons, Travis Hunter established himself as a gifted two-way player at the collegiate level. He was a key player on both offense and defense for the Buffs. Last season, Hunter helped the team to a 9-4 campaign. He recorded 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns receiving on offense while tallying 36 tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback.

Coach Prime shares heartwarming post for Travis Hunter on his birthday

The Colorado head coach also wished his ex-player on his special day via social media. Hunter and Coach Prime shared a special bond with each other.

Ad

In the post, Deion Sanders shared some words of advice for the rookie ahead of his debut in the NFL.

"@TravisHunterJr Happy Birthday Son. Love ya man. Be Greater & don't negotiate your Peace," Coach Prime wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the draft on Apr. 25, Travis Hunter expressed his gratitude to Coach Prime for everything. He called it a 'blessing' and also thanked him for letting him explore his talents as a two-way player.

"It was a blessing. Blessing to be able to do it for my family. I definitely followed Jacksonville a lot. He let me go out there and do my thing. He let me be myself," Hunter said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hunter has reportedly made a strong impression during the team's rookie minicamp. He is expected to make his debut during the Jaguars' season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.