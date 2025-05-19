"Happy Twerk day": Deion Sanders Jr. wishes Travis Hunter on special day as ex-Colorado star gears up for NFL debut

Travis Hunter turned 22 on May 18. The 2024 Heisman winner spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes before declaring for this year's NFL draft. Hunter went in the first round to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They traded up with the Browns to acquire him with the second overall pick.
On the occasion of his birthday, 'Well Off Media' shared a clip of Travis Hunter on social media. The clip captured a hilarious conversation about twerking between Hunter and Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., who was off camera.
Deion Sanders Jr. shared the clip on his Instagram story as well. In the caption, he wished the two-way star a happy birthday in a unique fashion while Travis Hunter gears up for his NFL debut.
"Happy Twerk Day," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote in the caption while tagging Hunter.
The 2024 Heisman winner is one of the most exciting rookie prospects this upcoming season in the NFL. Coming out of high school as a five-star prospect, Hunter joined Jackson State to play under Coach Prime. He spent one season at the HBCU level before accompanying Sanders and his sons to Boulder in 2023.
In two seasons, Travis Hunter established himself as a gifted two-way player at the collegiate level. He was a key player on both offense and defense for the Buffs. Last season, Hunter helped the team to a 9-4 campaign. He recorded 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns receiving on offense while tallying 36 tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback.
Coach Prime shares heartwarming post for Travis Hunter on his birthday
The Colorado head coach also wished his ex-player on his special day via social media. Hunter and Coach Prime shared a special bond with each other.
In the post, Deion Sanders shared some words of advice for the rookie ahead of his debut in the NFL.
"@TravisHunterJr Happy Birthday Son. Love ya man. Be Greater & don't negotiate your Peace," Coach Prime wrote.
After the draft on Apr. 25, Travis Hunter expressed his gratitude to Coach Prime for everything. He called it a 'blessing' and also thanked him for letting him explore his talents as a two-way player.
"It was a blessing. Blessing to be able to do it for my family. I definitely followed Jacksonville a lot. He let me go out there and do my thing. He let me be myself," Hunter said.
Hunter has reportedly made a strong impression during the team's rookie minicamp. He is expected to make his debut during the Jaguars' season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.
Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.