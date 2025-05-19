“Overrated as expected” - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter’s shaky route running at Jaguars practice session

Travis Hunter established himself as one of the best two-way players in college, winning not just the Heisman Trophy but both the Fred Biletnikoff and Chuck Bednarik awards as well. But fans think that if recent footage is to be believed, he should stick to deflecting passes instead of catching them.
On Sunday, footage emerged of the wide receiver/cornerback stumbling on a few offensive routes during the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie minicamp:
And as soon as it leaked, negativity ensued:
More of it can be seen below:
"I was running better routes in highschool," one claimed.
"'Bout to be biggest bust in NFL history," another predicted.
"This is so much worse than I thought it would be. Oof," another retched.
Speaking on why Hunter focused on offense, new head Liam Coen told reporters:
"He'll get integrated next week on the defensive side of the ball. We just kind of ended up making a decision that, from yesterday to today, we wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that we may have been able to miss yesterday, get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball."
Travis Hunter can still thrive at cornerback if he stumbles at wide receiver
Wide receiver is one of the most demanding positions in football because it involves not just speed and athleticism, but intellence as well - which is vital when reading defenses and running routes. But should Travis Hunter prove only mediocre at best at doing so, then it is not end of the world for him - at least according to Sports Illustrated's John Shipley.
Having the second overall pick is "risk-proof" for the Jaguars, according to the writer:
"If Hunter fails to thrive as a receiver, all indications are he has the talent to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. And if Hunter fails as a cornerback, he could become one of the most electric playmakers in the NFL on the offensive side of the ball."
To relate this to the current roster, if he becomes good at WR, then it is good because Brian Thomas Jr. gets another proven thousand-yarder as his partner. If he proves better-suited for CB, then it is still good because that position lacks impact players despite the presence of Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones.
