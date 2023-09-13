Harlon Barnett was chosen to take over suspended coach Mel Tucker's role as head coach of Michigan State after the sexual harassment scandal hit the Spartans.

Barnett played safety for the Michigan State Spartans between 1986 and 1989, winning the Big Ten championship in 1987. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1990 before returning to coaching under Nick Saban at LSU.

Barnett returned to Michigan State as the defensive backs coach in 2007 and was made co-defensive coordinator and assistant coach in 2015.

He left for Florida State but came back to Michigan as defensive coordinator under Mel Tucker in 2020.

During his presentation as interim head coach, Harlon Barnett made a stark confession about coaching his alma mater.

“I'm being totally honest here. I wanted to be the head coach of Michigan State,” Barnett said. “But not in this way, obviously.”

Joining Barnett will be former Spartans coach Mark Dantonio, who was coach for 15 years and is the winningest coach in their history with a record of 110-52. Dantonio will assume the role of associate head coach.

MSU athletic director Alan Haller revealed his short conversation with Mark Dantonio when he asked him to return.

"Alan, whatever you need, I'm here to help," Dantonio told Haller.

While Barnett was glad to have Coach D share the coaching burden, he insisted he hasn't spoken to Mel Tucker since his suspension. He added that the team is united and "mission-focused" to do well in the 2023 college football season.

The background of the Michigan State - Mel Tucker controversy

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was accused of sexual harassment by sexual assault prevention advocate and sexual assault survivor Brenda Tracy, and the news of the ongoing investigation broke on Saturday evening.

MSU immediately placed Tucker on suspension without pay, and a hearing will be held on Oct. 5 and 6 to determine the outcome of the investigation.

Alan Haller, the Spartans athletic director, announced the decision after the news broke:

"Based on developments that may have a potential impact on the ongoing investigation, as there have been new developments before the hearing, I have suspended Mel Tucker without pay as an additional interim measure."

Tucker responded to the accusations by writing a letter to the investigating attorney:

"Ms. Tracy's distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me. I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition."

The suspension of Tucker without pay and Barnett's quick announcement as interim coach suggest no way back for the former coach after the scheduled hearing.