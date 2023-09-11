Michigan State press conference: Harlon Barnett replaces Mel Tucker as interim HC; veteran Mark Dantonio comes back as associate HC

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Mel Tucker, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller announced the suspension of the football head coach in a recent Michigan State news conference.

The investigation, initiated last year by the Office of Civil Rights, concluded with a recommendation for a formal hearing scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6.

Perhaps the most striking development is Mel Tucker's suspension without pay. The decision is said to be taken in the best interest of all parties involved, including student-athletes and the university community.

"Based on developments that may have a potential impact on the ongoing investigation, as there have been new developments before the hearing, I have suspended Mel Tucker without pay as an additional interim measure," Alan Haller said.

Haller said that the decision to suspend Mel Tucker was taken with the support of university leadership. MSU will reach a conclusion after the hearing and final decision processes are complete.

Alan Haller announces the return of Mark Dantonio in Michigan State news conference

Mark Dantonio to serve as MSU's associate head coach, as announced by Alan Haller.

Alan Haller announced key coaching changes during the Michigan State news conference. A seasoned coach, Mark Dantonio, will assume the position of associate head coach. He has 21 years of experience in college football coaching.

Coach Dantonio is known for his strong ties with MSU. He became the winningest head coach in the history of the Spartans in September 2019. He has a record of 110-52 with MSU, having spent 15 years on the Spartans sideline.

The MSU Athletic Director said that Mark Dantonio offered his full support when he called him to discuss the role:

"Alan, whatever you need, I'm here to help."

Harlem Barnett steps in as acting head coach for Michigan State

Harlem Barnett was named the acting head coach.

MSU has entrusted Harlem Barnett with the role of acting head coach amid Mel Tucker's suspension following the sexual allegation charge put forth by activist Brenda Tracy.

Barnett faces a challenging task as the Spartans navigate their season. Handling the off-field drama left in Tucker's wake presents a challenge. One of the major concerns for Barnett will be to restore faith in the program given the unexpected turn of events.

Harlem Barnett served as the defensive backs coach for the Michigan State Spartans before being assigned to step up as the interim head coach.

