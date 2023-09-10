Mel Tucker's career came full circle when he returned to Michigan State in 2020. He started coaching with the Spartans in 1997 when he was a graduate assistant at Michigan State.

From there, he held several coaching positions in college and pro football for over two decades. In 2019, he got his first shot at the head coach position with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Currently, Tucker is engulfed in a scandal surrounding anti-rape activist Brenda Tracy. The information was disclosed by a USA Today article. She worked for the Spartans, teaching young student-athletes about the importance of rejecting sexual violence as a means of obtaining what they want.

Tucker claims Tracy wanted him to be her "sugar daddy." At the same time, the activist filed a report with the university complaining that the coach made sexual comments and masturbated during a call with her back in 2022. Allegedly, Tucker admitted to masturbating in a consensual sex phone call.

Today, we are looking at the coach's salary details and what the university could owe him if he leaves. Also, Tucker has a variable buyout clause, which could see him owing the university as much as $1.5 million.

Mel Tucker's Salary Details

Mel Tucker is one of the highest-earning coaches in college football, with a base salary of $5,900,000. That contract runs from 2021 to 2032.

If we add up the $3,100,000 from yearly media appearances, $100,000 from the school's Nike deal, and $400,000 from a retention bonus, we are looking at around $9.5 million for the Spartans coach.

These figures put Mel Tucker just behind Alabama's Nick Saban and above Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher as the second-highest-earning head coach in college football.

If Michigan State chooses to fire Tucker, it would need to pay him his entire non-performance-related salary. That's $9.5 million per year until 2032. Tucker, however, would need to make a reasonable effort to find a new job, and any new salary would be deducted from what the university owes him.

If Mel Tucker does find a new job, he would need to pay Michigan State the following amounts depending on when he does leave the school:

$1,500,000 if he terminates between Jan. 16, 2023 and Jan. 15, 2024

$1,000,000 if he terminates after Jan. 15, 2024

