How much does Jimbo Fisher make at Texas A&M? A closer look at the Aggies head coach career earnings

Jimbo Fisher has been Texas A&M's coach for five years and is also among the country's best-paid football coaches.

Fisher accepted the Aggies' top job in December 2017, signing a 10-year, $75 million contract.

In 2021, Jimbo Fisher was awarded an extension with a guaranteed 10-year contract to 2031 with a $95 million deal, at that moment, the biggest contract awarded to a public-school head coach until it was equaled by LSU's Brian Kelly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fisher has a base salary of $500,000 totaling an $8,650,000 payment this year. His supplemental salary increases yearly for the rest of his contract up to a peak of $9,450,000 in 2031. Without bonuses and incentives, the entirety of his contract is worth $100,000,000.

He has various bonuses built into his contract as well. Were he to take the Aggies to the SEC championship game, he would be due $100,000, with $200,000 for winning that game.

That number rises to $500,000 were he to take Texas A&M to the national championship game. Were he to win that game, he would be due $1,000,000.

Finally, if Fisher were to be named the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, he would be paid $50,000 and $100,000 if he were to win National Coach of the Year.

Jimbo Fisher sits behind Kirby Smart ($11.25 million) of the Georgia Bulldogs and Nick Saban ($11.7 million) of the Alabama Crimson Tide on the list of highest-paid college football coaches. He sits level with LSU's Brian Kelly.

Paul Finebaum @finebaum Jimbo Fisher's not worried about his job status heading into the 2023 season, he's worried about controlling what he can control:

If Fisher is fired without cause, he has to be paid 100% of the remainder of his contract with 25% of that amount due to him 60 days after getting fired.

Is Jimbo Fisher's job in peril?

Jimbo Fisher's position as Texas A&M's coach is under the microscope after a disappointing 5-7 record last season.

During the 2023 SEC Media Days, he put to bed questions about his future and the pressure he must feel.

“We live with pressure every day,” Fisher said. “We put more pressure on ourselves than anybody out there ever puts on us. There’s no added pressure, because what good does that do? Does worrying make you any better? What you have to do is get a solution.”

To remedy the Aggies' offensive problems, a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino was hired. Although historically Fisher has been the one at the tiller of the offense, he was asked whether he would hand over control to Petrino.

“Bobby was hired for a reason,” Fisher said. “He’s a tremendous coach. He’s a tremendous football mind.”

It seems as if Jimbo Fisher is one of the head coaches in the hot seat this season, but his contract structure makes it a balancing act for Texas A&M as well.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault