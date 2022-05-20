"You got upset because he finally beat you in a recruiting battle" - Shannon Sharpe blasts Nick Saban for comments about Jimbo Fisher

Nick Saban recently made negative comments regarding how he believes certain college football programs are recruiting players the wrong way in terms of the name, image, and likeness (NIL) rule.

One of those programs was Texas A&M and their head coach, Jimbo Fisher. Saban criticized the team, saying they had bought all of their players. Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed, had a scathing take on the situation.

Here's what Sharpe had to say on the show:

"For the first time, one of his lieutenants beat him. Kirby Smart did it again in the national championship game. You are really going to try to blow up your lieutenant's spot because you got upset because he finally beat you in a recruiting battle? So you're willing to try and blow up everything. Have everybody look into everybody's past. Everybody will have to put asterisks on everybody's stuff."

Nick Saban believes that Texas A&M and Deion Sanders' football program at Jackson State University bought players through the new name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals that have been the cause of much controversy.

The NIL was enacted to give college players fair compensation for their likeness and names on various products and things colleges have been profiting from for decades.

Has Nick Saban opened Pandora's box with comments about Texas A&M?

The controversy began when Nick Saban spoke at an event Wednesday night:

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year. (Texas) A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team—made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But, I don't know if we're going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

Jimbo Fisher had the chance to respond and defend his program, and he offered the following fiery rebuttal:

"We never bought anybody. No rules are broken. Nothing was done wrong. It's a shame that you've got to sit here and defend 17-year-old kids and families and Texas A&M. Because we do things right. We're always going to do things right. We're always going to be here. We're doing a heck of a job."

But Fisher didn't stop there. He continued with his rant:

"Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out... a lot of things you don't want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past, or anybody's that's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It's despicable."

Fisher implored those with questions about his comments to look into Nick Saban's past. He is insinuating that some things may be found that are similar or perhaps more egregious than what the Alabama head coach is accusing Fisher of.

This has the potential to take a turn for the worse and open Pandora's box. Will the South Eastern Conference and their commissioner, Greg Sankey, fill the need to launch an investigation? And if so, would it include all SEC teams or just those brought to the national stage from this controversy? Would this have a domino effect and reach the other conferences in the NCAA?

The scathing comments from Alabama's head coach have the propensity to be similar to Major League Baseball's Mitchell Report, which was an investigation that uncovered several prominent baseball players using illegal, performance-enhancing drugs to succeed on the diamond.

This feels like it's just the tip of the iceberg for what is to come with NIL now a part of college football.

