Top five college football coaches with the most to prove in 2023? Colorado HC Deion Sanders, Oklahoma HC Brent Venables & more

The 2023 college football season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. With the dramas that occurred from the transfer portal and the continuous waves of expansion and realignment, the season is set to be a thrilling one.

As we proceed into the new season, there are a couple of coaches on the college football scene that have a whole lot to show. While some are new to the scene, others are looking to bounce back from disappointing seasons.

Let's take a look at the five college football coaches who have the most to prove this season.

Top five college football coaches with the most to prove in 2023

#5, Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

After six seasons at the helm at Cincinnati, Fickell is taking up his first head coaching job at a Power Five program. With an impressive 63-25 record with the Bearcats, all eyes are on him as he approaches his first season with the Badgers.

Wisconsin has an established winning culture in college football that Fickell has to keep up with. Paul Chryst ended his time at the program with a 67-26 record, and Fickell definitely has to work on matching that right from his first season in charge.

#4, Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

The Aggies were ranked No.1 nationwide in the 2022 recruiting class. However, that didn't translate to on-field success last season. The pressure is definitely on Jimbo Fisher after inking a new 10-year deal in 2022.

Texas A&M ended last season with a 5-7 record, the second consecutive losing season for the Aggies. Without a doubt, it's critical for Fisher to work things out next season and the returning 2022 class will be crucial to that.

#3, Mario Cristobal, Miami

Despite a talented roster, the Hurricanes struggled badly in Cristobal's first season. However, the coach believes his two coordinators are to blame, and the university replaced them ahead of the 2023 season.

There's obviously no room for mistakes in the upcoming season for Cristobal after ending 2022 with a 5-7 record. Miami acquired over 12 transfers from the portal and anticipates that the majority of them will make significant contributions.

#2, Brent Venables, Oklahoma

After a disappointing first season in charge of Oklahoma, Venables definitely has a lot to prove in the upcoming college football season. The Sooners ended the 2022 season with a 6-7 record, their first losing season since 1998.

Venables will look to put his experience as a first-year head coach behind him and try to achieve something big in what will be Oklahoma's last season in the Big 12. He will be out to prove to his doubters that he is a worthy successor to Lincoln Riley.

#1, Deion Sanders, Colorado

Without a doubt, "Prime Time" is the coach who has the most to prove this season. Sanders was named Colorado's coach in December 2022 after a 1-11 season. This season will be his first coaching at the FBS level.

However, the overhaul of the Buffaloes' roster through the transfer portal is one reason all eyes will be on Coach Prime. The move hasn't gone down well with many in the college football world, and Sanders has to win with the new team to prove everyone wrong.

