Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker is facing allegations of sexual harassment from Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and registered nurse. Tracy has asserted that Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior, including making unwanted sexual comments and masturbating during a phone conversation.

An ongoing Title IX investigation has been initiated to ensure a thorough examination of the distressing situation. Ironically, Tracy made significant contributions to the Michigan football team's culture of respect and awareness. She was invited by Mel Tucker to speak to his team about sexual violence prevention. She addressed the team twice, in August 2021 and 2022, emphasizing the importance of preventing such incidents.

CFB Fans troll Mel Tucker after allegations from Brenda Tracy

Brenda Tracy (R) and Michigan St. HC Mel Tucker (L)

After the bizarre turn of events, college football fans have taken to the internet to mercilessly troll Michigan State's Mel following Brenda's recent allegations of sexual harassment against him.

"Sounds like a convenient way to fire for cause & avoid a large buyout…" added a fan.

"I'm sure he is after that big contract and how bad they have been," said a fan.

"That’s one way to get out from under that contract," said another fan.

"After he robbed them blind they are trying to find a way to Pruitt him. Pruitt - To find a justifiable way to not pay someone any dime of money after a poor performance," added a fan.

"In order to fire him WITH cause - this stuff is so brazen and patently obvious at this point, with media stooges' help, from Pat Fitzgerald to PJ Fleck, and the attempts with Ferentz, this seems to be a standard BIG-10 school play," one user said.

"Tucks coming, but not consensually," a user added.

"He’s out," added a user.

"There's like three things Mel Tucker could do to get his contract voided, and he couldn't stop himself from doing one of them. A thought for Brenda Tracy, who shouldn't have had to endure that *again*," added another fan.

Has Mel Tucker responded to the allegations made by Brenda Tracy?

Michigan State University demonstrated its commitment to addressing the complaint by appointing an external Title IX attorney to conduct a thorough investigation. Tucker wrote in a March 22 letter to the investigator:

“Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me, I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”

A formal hearing has been scheduled for October 5 and 6, strategically planned during the Michigan St. Spartans' bye week.

