"Hartford got me crying": Fans go wild at Ryan Day's players' hilarious impression of coaches

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are gearing up to defend their national championship this upcoming season. Amidst their offseason preparations, the players decided to have some fun and spread joy and laughter during their training session.

Ad

On Thursday, the Ohio State Buckeyes' social media shared a hilarious clip of the players imitating their coaches. The team took turns impersonating the habits and personalities of the coaches. Even head coach Ryan Day was not spared by his players.

Check out the impressions below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were left in stitches with the Ohio State players' imitation of Ryan Day and his coaching staff. They took to the comments to react to the hilarious impressions.

"(Malik) Hartford got me crying," one fan commented.

"Peoples impression of Coach Lock got me crying. He definitely running sprints for that," another fan said.

"That Larry Johnson hands on knees is spot on lmao," this fan stated.

Ad

"I can't stop laughing at this one," anther fan commented.

"Brandon Innis on Coach Day," this fan exclaimed.

"Matt G catching strays," one fan commented.

Ryan Day made a few changes to his coaching staff for the upcoming season. After the departure of Chip Kelly to the NFL, he promoted Brian Hartline as the team's new offensive coordinator. The Buckeyes also lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to rival Penn State.

Ad

However, Day brought in Matt Patricia as Knowles' replacement. He also hired Tyler Bowen as the Buckeyes' new offensive line coach and promoted Billy Fessler as the new quarterbacks coach.

Josh Pate makes argument for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes

Winning a national championship should be considered a successful campaign for Ohio State by fans. However, some fans are still sour about their loss at home to their biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. After their 13-10 loss to the Wolverines last year, Day is 1-4 against their rivals.

Ad

On Wednesday, CFB analyst Josh Pate talked about the Buckeyes' 2024 campaign. He shed light debate about Day's success last year while losing at home to the Michigan Wolverines and its impact on his career in Columbus.

"If we were presenting Ryan Day as the debate topic in class, it'd be so much fun," Pate said. "It's so easy, here's how it would sound. Someone would say, 'Ryan Day's proven himself now. He's won the national championship. He's erased all doubt.'"

Ad

"I could say, 'well yeah, but by the old standard, he would've fallen flat on his face again last year.' They lost two games in the regular season. The thing that only saved him was that he got back in because of a new playoff format and then went on a hot streak that they should have looked like all year." (TS-1:00 onwards)

Ad

The Ohio State will take on the Michigan Wolverines later on this year in November. They will be on the road and travel to Ann Arbor for the highly anticipated rematch. Can Day finally end his losing streak against his biggest rival?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place