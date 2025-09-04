"Has no charisma & doesn't command anything": Paul Finebaum gives harsh reality check for Bama fans with Kalen DeBoer vs Nick Saban comparison

Alabama’s 2025 season got off to an inauspicious start with a 31-17 loss to Florida State, leaving fans frustrated and already questioning the direction of the program under coach Kalen DeBoer. After missing the College Football Playoff last year, hopes were high for a recovery season. But despite returning an excellent core of players and adding a strong recruiting class, the Crimson Tide were outplayed in their season opener.DeBoer, who took over after Nick Saban’s retirement in January 2024, is now under immense scrutiny just one game into his second year. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum on Thursday drew a contrast between DeBoer and Saban, who led Alabama to nearly two decades of national title contention.“Kalen DeBoer is not going to change,” Finebaum said. “He's exactly who Greg Byrne hired a couple of years ago. He's not Nick Saban. I think that's a foregone conclusion. I had the opportunity this year at the regents tournament of interviewing DeBoer and Saban back to back. &quot;It's so dramatically different. You have one man who is in complete control, who has enormous charisma, who commands the stage, and another guy who we're told is a really good football coach, but has no charisma and doesn't command anything.“Now, why do I bring that up? Some of the players are the same on these teams, and not many. And Saban had commanded the program. I don't think DeBoer does. You know whether he serves yogurt or soft ice cream, it doesn't matter. He doesn't connect. And it's no longer a small sample size.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso Read: Paul Finebaum says calls mounting for Kalen DeBoer's firing from &quot;longtime Alabama&quot; people after devastating loss to FSUPaul Finebaum urged Nick Saban to return to TuscaloosaAfter Sunday’s loss, Paul Finebaum urged Nick Saban to return to coaching, as the former coach is currently working as an analyst on “College GameDay.”“Bring him back, get him off GameDay, put him out there today,” Finebaum said on ESPN's &quot;Get Up&quot; on Monday. “Don’t waste a moment. It was that bad. This team is soft; they’re undisciplined.“ … Besides, Saban is wasting his time on GameDay, with all due respect to the network … three and a half million people watching. But please bosses down the street, let him go, let him out of the contract. Let him be there Saturday at Nick Saban field.&quot;While the FSU defeat was only one game into the new season, it was Kalen DeBoer’s fifth loss in 14 games.Read More: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West