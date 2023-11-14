Has any college football team won 1000 times? Michigan set to make history vs Maryland in Week 12 CFB 

The Michigan Wolverines will probably become the first team in college football history to win 1,000 games. The Week 12 game against Maryland may not appear to be anything special at first glance, but the Wolverines are primed to create history as they near the coveted 1,000-win mark.

No other school will even be able to catch them this season or in the foreseeable future, as the Wolverines are currently the winningest team in the history of the sport.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are their closest rivals, trailing Michigan by 36 victories. To catch the Wolverines, the Buckeyes would need a perfect record of 2.25 seasons, including the postseason. They'd also need Michigan to lose every game for the next two years, which is unlikely.

The top five winningest schools list is completed by Alabama (962 victories), Texas (945 victories), and Notre Dame (945 victories).

Will Jim Harbaugh coach the Michigan Wolverines in their potential 1000th victory?

Jim Harbaugh has been suspended by the Big Ten until the end of the regular season, which means he will not be able to enjoy the accolades of the school's 1000th victory. Crucially, this also means the coach will miss the last game of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While the record as the college school with the most wins in history is safe for the moment, a defeat to Ohio State will probably disqualify the Wolverines from the CFP seed race. Whoever wins this game will represent the Big Ten East in the Big Ten championship.

On Monday, the head coach said this of his team's character:

"Just the perseverance and the stalwartness of these guys, watching [the game] I would have to say to everybody: That's got to be America's team, America loves a team that beats the odds and adversity and overcomes what the naysayers, critics and so-called experts think."

"That's my favorite kind of team. Watching from that view on television, it was violent. People get to see what I see every day from these players and coaches."

He also had the following comments about his suspension by the Big Ten:

"I'm just looking for that opportunity for due process. [I'm] not looking for special treatment or [for] a popularity contest. I'm just looking for the merit of what the case is."

It remains to be seen if Harbaugh gets a clean cheat on the sign-stealing allegations by the league.