Has any college football team won three straight National Championships? Georgia look set to create history in 2024

The incredible stomp by Georgia over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game had fans wondering if the Bulldogs could do something no one ever did.

Since the AP rankings were created in 1936, no team has ever won three straight national championships. If the Bulldogs win another ring next season, they'll be the first team to do so.

Even head coach Kirby Smart knows that this will be a difficult task:

"Starting to think about the next one, I do think it's going to be much tougher. And I do think we're going to have to reinvent ourselves next year because you can't just stay the same."

Usually, the best teams in college football always lose their most promising players to the NFL as they're available for the draft. With Georgia, this should be repeated: defensive players like Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are set to become top 10 picks, and quarterback Stetson Bennett is a senior who can't return for another season.

There was never a 3-peat in college football. Can Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs pull the feat for the first time?

Georgia Bulldogs will try to 3-peat for the first time ever

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Bulldogs

There was never a straight three-time champion in college football, and the Bulldogs are set to go for it next season.

The last time a team won two straight national championships was Alabama in 2011 and 2012 - Georgia's current head coach, Kirby Smart, was Alabama's defensive coordinator during this time. But the Crimson Tide failed to make it a 3-peat after they lost to Auburn in the historic 2013 Iron Bowl and had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance against Oklahoma.

Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 in the national championship a year ago and has now trounced TCU in a 65-8 win. They went 15-0 this season, and there is absolutely no doubt that they are the best team in college football. The Bulldogs will lose important players to the draft, but Smart is one of the best recruiters in the nation and the team has enough depth.

With analysts already making early rankings for the 2023 season, Georgia is the number-one team entering the year. We'll see if it remains when the curtain calls, but right now, there's every reason to believe that the Bulldogs will pull off a historic feat.

It's way too early, though.

