Has Washington ever won a National Championship in football? Huskies CFP national championship history explored 

The Washington Huskies are set to play the Michigan Wolverines in the college football National Championship on Monday.

Washington advanced to the finals with a 37-31 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. The head coach Kalen DeBoer showered praise on the team and said:

"You love seeing a team come through and find a way to win. The defense had to stay out there and play every down until the very end. So proud of the resiliency and finding another way to win a football game."

The Huskies opened as 4.5-point underdogs against Michigan in the National Championship game, which isn't a surprise to Washington linebacker Bralen Trice.

"I just think we prove everybody wrong time and time again, and we'll continue to do that," Trice said. "You can overlook us all you want, but we go out there and we prove everybody wrong every time."

Has Washington ever won a National Championship?

The Washington Huskies have claimed two National Championships in 1960 and 1991, while also having three unclaimed three National Championships in 1910, 1984, and 1990.

Washington won the 1960 National Championship after going 10-1 and winning the Rose Bowl with a 17-7 win over Minnesota.

In 1991, the Huskies went 12-0 and beat the Michigan Wolverines 34-14 in the Rose Bowl to be declared National Champions.

When is the last time Michigan won a National Championship?

The Michigan Wolverines, meanwhile, have 11 claimed titles and 7 unclaimed national titles.

Michigan last won the National Title in 1997 as the Wolverines went 12-0 and finished atop the AP voting.

In 1997, the Wolverines beat the Washington State Cougars 21-16 in the Rose Bowl. That season, quarterback Brian Griese set Michigan single-season records with 193 pass completions and 307 pass attempts, while Tom Brady was on the roster but did not start any games.

Washington Huskies 1991 Season

Washington entered the season ranked fourth and picked up notable wins over Nebraska, Cal, and Michigan to win the National Title.

The Huskies can look to add to win their third National Championship on Monday against the Michigan Wolverines.