“Haters just want to talk”: 5-star recruit pushes back on Kalen DeBoer criticism, gives Alabama HC full credit for role in commitment

Kalen DeBoer took over the Alabama Crimson Tide as Nick Saban's replacement last year. Despite high expectations, he mustered a 9-4 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines, but fans were also concerned about DeBoer's ability to recruit talent in Tuscaloosa.

However, DeBoer has addressed those concerns with the 2026 recruiting class. One of the top prospects to commit to the Crimson Tide is five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, doing so on June 29, becoming one of DeBoer's highest-rated commits in the class.

The rumor mill has been churning about Saban's indirect involvement in Alabama's recruiting process. However, Xavier Griffin shut down those rumors, giving Kalen DeBoer full credit for his commitment decision.

"I think they did their job," Griffin said during an interview. "I personally never talked to (Nick) Saban of course other than that one year, and that was even before DeBoer got there (to Tuscaloosa). I mean, they do a good job.

"The haters just want to talk. That's all they want to do. They said Nick Saban can't save us, and now they're just talking about (he's ) saving us. So, I mean, they just going to talk."

The five-star linebacker had initially committed to the USC Trojans in July 2024, but Griffin de-committed from the program in May and took official visits to Alabama, Texas, Florida State and Ohio State.

Griffin expressed his excitement about playing for Kalen DeBoer's team.

"Growing up, just seeing them, all the draft picks and the stuff they've had- all the guys they've put in the league- it speaks for itself," Griffin said (as per ESPN). "They have history, and they're really clear about what they're trying to build with this new staff."

Xavier Griffin's mom credits Kalen DeBoer for son's recruitment

Xavier Griffin's mother, Jay Clay, showcased her support to Kalen DeBoer amid all the backlash the coach has received.

On Sunday, she tweeted about her son's decision to commit to the Crimson Tide and DeBoer's role in it.

"Let me make this clear for @zay_social recruitment when it come to Alabama. Makes me mad to hear @KalenDeBoer can't recruit because our coach and his staff did a great job!

"I met Saban once, but he is not the one they offered or talked to us at any point. (Alabama LB coach Christian Robinson) was and is the (goat) that got my son to Bama!! Love our staff and can't wait! Roll Tide."

Apart from Xavier Griffin, Alabama's 2026 recruiting class includes 19 total commitments, including four other five-star players.

