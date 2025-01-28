“Having to remodel the kitchen in a mansion": CFB insider delivers verdict on Ohio State’s situation after losing Jim Knowles to Penn State

College football analyst J.D. PicKell believes that although Ohio State's replacement of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is a pain, there are "worse problems to have."

Knowles departed from the Ohio State Buckeyes following their college national championship victory instead opting to sign with Penn State. On Tuesday on X, Pickell offered his thoughts on the situation:

"Ohio State having to go hire a DC after winning a national title is like having to remodel the kitchen in a mansion. It's a massive pain but you can afford it and there are worse problems to have."

A wild ride for Jim Knowles and Ohio State Buckeyes

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 college football season, Knowles was still weighing his options regarding whether or not he wanted to re-sign with the Buckeyes. Furthermore, the Buckeyes stopped Knowles from attending the championship celebration because he had still not signed with them.

Thus, Penn State signed Knowles to a three-year, $9.3 million contract to oversee its defense next season. This is a tough blow for the Buckeyes who are already losing key pieces like senior quarterback Will Howard, who has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Penn State, however, is looking to be in a slightly more favorable position. It will retain many of its key players and is looking to build off of a very successful College Football Playoff tournament run. The Nittany Lions made it to the third round before being eliminated by Notre Dame with a narrow score of 27–24.

Other top programs such as Texas, Georgia, Oregon, Arizona State and the defending national champions, Buckeyes, also look strong heading into 2025 and can't be completely counted out.

There will be no shortage of stories to open up the college football season later this year, such as how big of an impact Knowles will have on the Penn State defense, whether Ohio State can stay on top, and even what the Texas Longhorns will now look like with Arch Manning taking over from the now-departed Quinn Ewers.

It would certainly be quite the turn of events if Knowles could help Penn State reach a national championship after his debacle with Ohio State. An appearance from the Nittany Lions in the national championship game would be the team's first since 1986. That year, Penn State defeated the Miami Hurricanes 14–10 to become college football's top program. Perhaps they'll do it again in 2025.

