HC Nick Saban claims "execution" becomes vital to sustain continued success as Alabama gets back into title contention

When Alabama began its 2023 campaign, many CFB fans had doubts about Nick Saban and his ability to lead the team to another national championship. Those doubts intensified after losing to Texas in Week 2 at their home ground in a disappointing fashion.

But as the season continued, the Crimson Tide made an impressive comeback and put up a seven-game winning streak heading into Week 11.

This impressive performance puts Nick Saban and his team right back into the playoff conversation. As Alabama prepares to face Kentucky this Saturday, Saban made an appearance on the 'Pat McAfee Show'.

During the show, Saban talked about how every rival that they play on the field is strong in their own way. Additionally, he thinks that it comes down to how they properly execute their gameplan in order to achieve success.

"I have experienced in the past where thing aren't going too well. But most of the time something happens to turn that around. You maybe get behind in the game that you shouldn't be getting behind and everybody sort of recenters and refocuses. They manage hard. When things get hard and difficult they have a way to overcome it."

Saban added:

"But I still would prefer guys having the right mindset because it's easier to go play when you've done things, you adjusted quickly, you reacted quickly. And then it's a lot easier when the game comes to make the right choices and decisions. Make the right adjustments. Cause these teams are challenging now. Everybody that we play is challenging. They have great offensive and defensive schemes. So execution becomes critical in being able to have success."

Nick Saban seems to follow his own advice, as the Alabama Crimson Tide continued to climb the ladder to success after their disappointing Week 2 defeat.

The team is already eligible for a bowl game. If he can continue their winning streak in the remaining three games of the regular season, then they have a strong chance to secure a berth for the playoffs.

Nick Saban is also building an impressive car dealership empire

Apart from being the head coach of Alabama, Nick Saban also embraces his entrepreneurial side. Back in 2013, he partnered with Joe Agresti, and both of them formed the Dream Motor Group, selling luxury vehicles such as Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz.

Today, Dream Motor Group has 10 car dealerships across Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Tennessee. They recently once again made the news for purchasing two more Florida dealerships for reportedly $700 million.