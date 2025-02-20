“He is actually crazy”: James Pearce Jr.’s high school teammate vouches for his “anger issues” ahead of the NFL Draft

Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is facing scrutiny over reported character concerns that could impact his draft stock. A playoff team's director of player personnel, per NFL Draft Files, cautioned Tuesday that Pearce is “in danger of getting dropped off our board” due to "a lot of [character] concerns.”

Pearce is a projected first-round NFL Draft pick and these claims gained traction after a former high school teammate, Synceer/@AbolishNetanyah on X, described Pearce’s temperament in a now-deleted post:

“These are not made up character concerns by the way I went to high school with this n**ga he is actually crazy. He had the worst anger issues ever.”

After receiving a lot of attention, the user explained:

"By the way, I’m not trying to tank his stock nor am I NFL SCOUT just went to high school with him and he was a lil crazy."

Some teams are wary, and one team is reportedly considering removing Pearce from its draft board entirely.

“Granted, we are a strict team in terms of character,” an anonymous director of player personnel from that team said [H/t A to Z Sports]. “But we have a lot of concerns, and I think he probably isn’t a fit for us.”

James Pearce Jr. may need strong pre-draft interviews to reassure teams, as some analysts now speculate he could slide late in the first round. This could mean Pearce potentially landing on a very strong team, much as Jalen Carter landed with the Philadelphia Eagles late in the 2023 draft.

Character concerns cloud James Pearce Jr.’s NFL Draft stock

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. - Source: Imagn

James Pearce Jr. enters the 2025 NFL draft under scrutiny, with character concerns threatening his stock. The Tennessee edge rusher’s production dipped in 2024 to 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection, after recording 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception the year before.

The character concerns stem from a December 2023 arrest, where police stopped Pearce for driving 63 mph in a 35 mph zone and discovered his North Carolina license was suspended. He failed to provide ID or proof of insurance and faced multiple charges, including improper registration and illegal window tint. All charges were dropped two weeks later, according to reports.

Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge has downplayed the issue on X on Wednesday:

“James Pearce doesn’t want to talk to the media. Or me. Or you. Dude just wants to play football and he’s elite at it. If I’m an NFL team, sign me up for the baller that just loves football. People calling that 'character' issues.”

Pearce will have a chance to shift the narrative at the NFL combine. His draft position may hinge as much on his interviews as his on-field performance.

