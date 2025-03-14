"He ain't just normal": Travis Hunter's coach amazed by insane athleticism of Colorado star

Travis Hunter is a rare two-way prospect in this year's NFL draft. He began his collegiate career with Jackson State under Coach Prime despite multiple D1 offers. Hunter then followed Deion Sanders and his sons to play for the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season.

As the draft inches closer, Travis Hunter has been continuing his offseason training and preparations with his strength and conditioning coach Greg Sholars. Sholars is the director of AP Ranch in Forth Worth, a place where Hunter spent most of his offseason training.

On Friday, the Colorado star shared a video on his YouTube channel showcasing his training with Greg Sholars by his side. At the 30-minute mark of the video, we see Travis Hunter running laps at AP Ranch under the supervision of Sholars. The coach was left flabbergasted by Hunter's insane athleticism and energy.

"You know the crazy thing about it is? You have to remember that he ain't just normal," Sholars said.

Sholar then told the same thing to Travis Hunter after he completed running his laps, reminding him about his incredible durability and stamina.

"I have to remind myself that you are not normal because, you know, I've done the same workout with Olympic level sprinters and they be like, dying and you just casually going through it."

Last year, Travis Hunter helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign. He also won the Heisman Trophy, solidifying his status as the best college football player of the season.

The two-way star decided to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Hunter is projected as a top-three pick, with a potential chance to go No.1 overall to the Titans.

Travis Hunter is hoping to play both sides of the ball professionally in the NFL as well. However, there is a debate about whether this decision will impact his longevity in the game and if NFL teams are willing to take that risk after drafting him.

Greg Sholars was elated after Travis Hunter won the Heisman

Last year, when Hunter was honored as a Heisman winner, Greg Sholars was excited for the two-way star.

During an interview last December with NBCDFW, the AP Ranch director congratulated the two-way star on his achievement. He also stated that Hunter was an excellent" role model for the other youngsters.

"I was so excited (after he won the Heisman). Travis is an amazing young man with great work ethic and character," Sholars said. "He is and was a great example for our kids. His story is one that needs to be shared widely."

Sholars said that Colorado star was their first Heisman winner to train at AP Ranch before winning the award. They've also had 2013 Heisman winner and NFL quarterback Jameis Winston train at their facility over the past few years.

