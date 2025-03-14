"I'm talking about the physical aspect": Travis Hunter finally breaks silence on viral Shohei Ohtani comment

Travis Hunter has always been confident about his two-way ability on the field. This confidence sometimes leads to him making bold claims that receive a lot of criticism and backlash. The 2024 Heisman winner recently sparked a debate when he was compared to the MLB legend Shohei Ohtani.

Ad

Travis Hunter downplayed this comparison, saying that playing on both sides of the ball in football is more complex and demanding than what Ohtani does in baseball. The Japanese baseball star has taken the MLB world by storm, winning the World Series Championship in 2024. Ohtani is a two-way player like Hunter.

"Probably for me, what I do in football is harder because it involves a lot of physical effort. Ohtani is a great player, but in football, you have to do a lot." Hunter said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These comments did not sit well with a lot of people who criticized Travis Hunter for comparing himself to Ohtani and exuding overconfidence. However, on Wednesday's episode of his eponymous show, Hunter doubled down on his statement and cleared the air by saying that he was referring to the physical aspect of both sports.

"First, I'm talking about the physical aspect," Hunter clarified (1:50). "I'm not saying that anybody can just go out there and play both sides of the ball or anybody can go out there and just do what Ohtani do. Probably nobody been able to hit as good as him and throw the baseball better than him."

Ad

"I'm not saying what I'm doing is way harder than what he does. I'm just saying that on the physical aspect it is. You running non stop, I want somebody to go out there and try to do the same thing I do, and then you let me know who can do it and let me know you can do it."

Ad

Ad

Travis Hunter made a name for himself after a successful collegiate career. He is now preparing for the upcoming NFL draft and is considered a top-three prospect in April.

CFB analyst ridicules Travis Hunter's remarks on the Shohei Ohtani comparison

Colin Cowherd was one of the people who sided with Shohei Ohtani in this situation. On his podcast, he talked about how he believes Ohtani has a more difficult job compared to Travis Hunter.

Ad

Colin Cowherd then went on to explain how pitching and batting are two very different skills in baseball. Ohtani's dominance in both these skills is what separates him from the rest in the MLB.

"At first glance, being a baker and being a chef is almost like the same thing," Cowherd said. "Here's the thing, those are two very different skillsets. ... What Travis Hunter is attempting to do in the NFL, play both wide receiver and cornerback, is admirable, even impressive."

Ad

"But let's be real. It's nowhere near as difficult as what Shohei Ohtani is pulling off. So zip it. ... Yeah, I mean they are both pro athletes, both wear jerseys and play in stadiums, both use a ball, that's where it ends. But to be a dominant hitter and dominant pitcher, those are two completely different diametrically opposed skillsets."

Ad

Expand Tweet

There is still uncertainty about Travis Hunter being allowed to play on both sides of the ball professionally in the NFL. It will be interesting to see if the team that drafts him decides to utilize him in one position or have him split his duties on both offense and defense on the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place