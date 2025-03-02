Yankees $5,850,000 star sends message to Travis Hunter after his bold Shohei Ohtani comments

On Saturday, NFL prospect Travis Hunter compared his two-way (cornerback and wide receiver) excellence to that of LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Hunter claimed that excelling in multiple roles on a football field is "more difficult" than excelling as both a pitcher and a hitter in baseball.

Ad

Having listened to Hunter's comments, New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr., currently on a $5.85 million extension, sent the Heisman Trophy winner a message.

On Sunday, Chisholm Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) to have his say on Travis Hunter's comments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Amazing athlete but not the same !" Jazz Chisholm Jr. posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in September 2023, Ohtani played only as a designated hitter in the 2024 season. Despite not being able to contribute as a pitcher, he made huge contributions to his team's successful season, ultimately going on to win the NL MVP award.

Dodgers GM happy to have "one of the best in the game on both sides" in Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is set to make his much-anticipated return to the mound at some point in 2025 and is already hard at work on getting back in his groove in Spring Training. Having observed some of his workouts, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes talked about how watching the two-way genius go about his work is extremely impressive.

Ad

"It's really fascinating to be able to have not only the physical bandwidth, but it's taxing mentally to do just one. So his (Shohei Ohtani's) ability to do both [pitching and hitting] is so impressive, and he takes the same attention and detail on both sides. So excited to get him back out there, and we're very spoiled that he's one of the best in the game on both sides," Gomes said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Though Ohtani is reported to be well on track to be able to pitch soon, the Dodgers have not yet offered any concrete date as to when fans can expect to see him back on the mound. With the kind of pitching arsenal they have at the moment, there is certainly no need to take any risks with the health of arguably their most important player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback