Watch: Shohei Ohtani steals spotlight with massive pitch in first Spring Training with Dodgers ahead of 2025 season

The 2025 season will be an important one for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. He will return to the mound after being used as the team's designated hitter for the 2024 season.

Ohtani should slot in nicely alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tyler Glasnow. He is expected to return to the mound sometime in May.

The two-way phenom has started to ramp up his arm with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp this past week. He was impressive as he took the mound on Saturday for the first time in 2025.

Ohtani looked like he did not miss any time on the mound. He was balanced throughout his delivery and was firing strikes. According to Bob Nightengale, he sat 92-94 mph in his first session.

Ohtani looks more than ready to get back on the bump and help his team. The baseball world is sure to explode when he does return to the mound later this season.

Dodgers plan to impose six-man rotation once Shohei Ohtani returns

Los Angeles Dodgers Workouts - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

The Dodgers have an elite pitching staff heading into the 2025 season. Even without Shohei Ohtani, they have the talent to completely shut opposing hitters down.

Many are excited to see Roki Sasaki make his debut and Yoshinobu Yamamoto carry the momentum he garnered during his rookie season. You also cannot forget about Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Tony Gonsolin.

The club plans on using a five-man rotation until Ohtani returns. When he does, they will shift to using a six-man rotation, getting the most out of their long list of starting pitchers.

Manager Dave Roberts has already decided on a starter for Opening Day. Yamamoto will get the ball to start the season when the Blue Crew takes on the Chicago Cubs on March 18.

