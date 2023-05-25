"He's the best prospect" - Former Stanford coach draws parallels between Andrew Luck, USC QB Caleb Williams 

Caleb Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in 2024. The USC Trojans quarterback likely would have been a serious contender to Bryce Young for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, if he were eligible.

With the NFL beckoning, the 21-year-old has been compared to several superstars of past and present. Former Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw too weighed in on the QB's prospects going forward.

Given his stellar performances heading up to the new season, Shaw was quick to compare the future star to a QB he coached in the past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What did David Shaw say about Caleb Williams?

David Shaw served as Andrew Luck's offensive coordinator and head coach during his collegiate career with the Stanford Cardinal. Speaking with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks on the Move the Sticks podcast, Shaw stated:

"There's only one 10 out of 10 that I have seen. That's Andrew Luck. When Trevor Lawrence came out, I thought he was the best since Andrew. Caleb Williams is the best since Andrew. If he's not a 10, he's a 9.999999. His improvisational skills are to the level of Patrick Mahomes. You get mesmerized watching this guy play.

Shaw went on to shower further praise on the USC QB comparing his intangibles to the former Colts star.

"He's special. To me, it's Andrew one in this generation and Caleb Williams two. I don't know if there is a close number three. This guy is different. His accuracy, his athletic ability, his strength... This guy has got a natural make-or-miss ability and what I love most about him, that the great ones all have, he plays the game with a sense of calm. He knows he's better than you."

How does Caleb Williams' college career compare to Andrew Luck's?

Caleb Williams joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He took over the starting role midway through his true freshman season.

Williams made 11 appearances, seven of which he started. He threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. Through that stretch, he completed 64.5% of his passes while adding 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns to his name.

Caleb Williams' performances earned him a spot on the second-team All-Big 12. Williams, though, decided to move on and join the USC Trojans via the transfer portal the following season.

During his first year with the Trojans, he completed 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Williams completed 66.6% of his passes while running for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns on 113 carries.

He was named the Heisman, while also being named a unanimous All-American, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pac 12.

Andrew Luck too was a five-star prospect coming out of high school in 2008. The QB joined the Stanford Cardinal and after redshirting his true freshman season, Luck took over the starting role in 2009.

He threw for 2,575 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games. Luck completed 56.3% of his passes while adding 354 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 61 carries.

He followed that up with 3,338 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions the following season. Luck completed 70.7% of his passes while running for 453 yards and three touchdowns on 55 carries.

Former Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck

He was named the Heisman runner-up while also being named a first-team All-American, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pac 12.

Luck had another impressive season in 2011, throwing for 3517 yards, 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He completed 71.3% of his passes while adding 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries.

He was once again named the Heisman runner-up, a first-team All-American, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pac 12. In 2012, Luck got the chance to live out his NFL dreams after being selected first overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Poll : 0 votes