Shane Steichen is about to embark on his inaugural campaign as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and if he succeeds in significantly elevating the team's performance, he may well emerge as a leading candidate for the prestigious NFL Coach of the Year accolade in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 2022-23 season proved to be a calamity for the Colts. After a disappointing 3-5-1 start, head coach Frank Reich was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by Jeff Saturday, an ESPN analyst and former Colts offensive lineman. Throughout the course of the season, quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles all struggled immensely, each starting at least two games. The offensive line also failed to meet expectations, resulting in the Colts concluding the season with a dismal 4-12-1 record. Saturday, who could only muster a 1-7 record as the interim head coach, was not retained, paving the way for Steichen's appointment.

Barstool Indy @barstoolindy It’s FINALLY official Colts fans.



Shane Steichen is our new head coach. It’s FINALLY official Colts fans. Shane Steichen is our new head coach. https://t.co/elccHJC0F4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steichen previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles over the past two years. In the previous season, he played a crucial role in guiding Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where they fell short against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

Unlike the 2022 Eagles, the Colts are not expected to be a Super Bowl contender by any stretch of the imagination. However, they could very well prove to be a much-improved team in 2023-24.

Will the Indianapolis Colts be good enough for Shane Steichen to win Coach of the Year?

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts could be one of the NFL's suprise teams next season.

While the Colts may not be an elite team like the Chiefs, Eagles, or San Francisco 49ers, they still possess several talented pieces, who can help the club rebound from their nightmarish 2022 season.

Jonathan Taylor is the best player on the Colts' roster. The former Wisconsin Badger is definitely one of the NFL's top running backs when healthy. He missed six games last season due to injury, but should be 100 percent for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Following the release of Matt Ryan earlier in the offseason after just one year with the Colts, the team will now turn to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was selected as the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. While Richardson may initially serve as a backup to fellow newcomer Gardner Minshew, there is a strong likelihood that he will assume the starting role at some point during the season. It is even possible that he could enjoy a remarkable rookie campaign and lead the Colts to a playoff berth.

The Colts have a solid group of pass-catchers that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Jelani Woods. On defense, the team is led by fomer Pro Bowlers like Shaquille Leonard and DeForest Buckner.

Shane Steichen is an offensive mastermind, who is capable of turning the Colts around next season. Winning the NFL Coach of the Year award certainly isn't out of the question.

Poll : 0 votes