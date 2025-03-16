“He can do so much better”: CFB fans react as Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith links up with NFL veteran WR Robbie Chosen Anderson

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith may be the best player in college football. The Miami Gardens native was an integral part of the Buckeyes' national championship team as a freshman and he is already preparing for the 2025 season.

On Dov Kleiman’s X account, a picture of the Ohio State receiver with NFL free agent wide receiver Robbie Chosen, previously known as Robbie Anderson and Chosen Anderson, was posted. It implied both wide receivers training together.

"Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith has linked up with NFL veteran WR Robbie Chosen Anderson to train together. Smith is the future face of the NFL," Dov Kleiman wrote.

Jeremiah Smith is coming off a 2024 season in which he caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith was especially dangerous in the College Football Playoff with 19 receptions for 381 yards and five scores.

Some fans were not crazy about Jeremiah Smith partnering with Chosen Anderson and showed it on social media.

"Why? He can do so much better," one fan said.

"I love him, but he will ruin his career if he gets help from career backups," another fan wrote.

"I hope Robbie is able to learn a lot," a fan posted.

"The face of the NFL picked that dude to train with!!!" another fan said.

Other fans focused on Smith’s work ethic and how he is already preparing for the 2025 season with a veteran. Robbie Chosen has played for 10 seasons in the NFL. His best year came in 2020 as part of the Carolina Panthers.

He finished that season with 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. Chosen played with the Miami Dolphins last season.

"putting in the work 1,200 yards 12 TDs next season," a fan said.

"No days off when you’re becoming the greatest to ever do it," another fan wrote.

Top prospect receives offer to join Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith was one of the top recruits in the nation in the Class of 2024. But could Ryan Day and the Buckeyes land the top defensive prospect of the 2026 class? At the very least, they are trying to do so.

Four-star prospect Kevin Ford Jr. announced that he has received an offer from Ohio State. According to 247Sports, Ford is the 13th-best defensive end prospect in the entire class.

The Duncanville, Texas, edge rusher is still considering a number of schools, including Oklahoma and Texas.

Ohio State is known for being able to develop defensive ends into some of the top players in the country. Some examples are Joey and Nick Bosa, Chase Young, and 2025 draft prospects JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

