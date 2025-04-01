"He wasn't even completely healthy": Joel Klatt raves over Penn State star Abdul Carter

Fox's Joel Klatt has praised former Penn State Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Last season, the edge rusher had 68 total tackles (43 solo), 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also helped the Nittany Lions finish with a 13-3 record and place third in the Big Ten standings.

On Monday's episode of "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast," the analyst said he believes the former Penn State star is the best defensive player in the 2025 draft class. He raved about the edge rusher's performance against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9.

The NFL draft prospect had five total tackles (three solo) and one sack in the Nittany Lions 27-24 loss to Notre Dame. Klatt pointed out that Carter played well defensively despite a shoulder injury.

"He was dominant against Notre Dame, and he wasn't even fully healthy, basically with one arm," Klatt said (Timestamp: 0:37). "He goes out there, he has seven quarterback pressures, a sack, and three run stops against Notre Dame in that College Football Playoff game. They really should've won that game."

Klatt added that the former Penn State star is dealing with a foot injury that has kept him from working out for an NFL team. However, the college football analyst believes Carter will make the franchise that signs him better defensively.

"Does have a bit of a foot issue right now," Klatt added (Timestamp: 0:52). "Kind of a stress fracture deal. It's kept him from working out in this process, but trust me when I tell you, he is an athletic freak. He's 6'3", he's 250 lbs, and this guy is going to immediately make any defense that he's on better."

Joel Klatt explains what makes Abdul Carter stand out in the 2025 NFL draft

Joel Klatt praised the former Penn State star for his versatility and ability to play different defense schemes. He believes the edge rusher could be used on defense, as the Dallas Cowboys use linebacker Micah Parsons.

"I don't want to put the Micah comp on him just yet, but what Dallas does moving Micah around, you can do with Abdul Carter," Klatt said (Timestamp: 1:11 onwards). "He's that versatile. You can back him off and play him in nickle. You can rush him in a two-point stance from the interior. You can put him on the edge.

He can be dominant from every one of those areas on the field, and that's why he's my top defensive player in this draft."

The edge rusher finished his college football career with 173 total tackles (105 solo), 23 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception. Fans and analysts expect Carter to be an earlier pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

