"I will not be shocked": Cleveland analyst changes tune on Abdul Carter after film breakdown

ESPN's Je'Rod Cherry believes the Cleveland Browns may pick Abdul Carter with the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The edge rusher will enter the draft after three seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He is considered one of the best defensive players in this year's class.

On Friday, Cherry did a breakdown ahead of the draft and admitted that he wasn't sure if the edge rusher was worth the Browns first-round pick. However, the ESPN analyst changed his mind after seeing the former Penn State star's highlights.

"Prior to doing a deep dive into his skillset, I was under the impression, 'Ah, his stature is kind of slim, and I'm not sure the body type works for what Jim Schwartz wants to do on defense with the Cleveland Browns,'" Cherry said (Timestamp: 0:26). "But after seeing what I saw and what I'm about to tell you, I am under the impression and I will not be shocked (if the Browns picks Carter)."

Cherry shared that edge rusher's highlights show that Carter could be a generational player like cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

"It will not surprise me by any stretch of the imagination because what you are about to see is pretty phenomenal, and he is backing up this idea that he is a generational talent," Cherry added (Timestamp: 1:00). "I thought it only applied to Travis Hunter in this draft, but Abdul Carter is certainly making a statement."

Cherry praised the former Penn State star for his speed, athleticism and power to be a difference-maker on defense for an NFL team. He noted that Cleveland's defense could be formidable against opposing quarterbacks with the NFL draft prospect and defensive end Myles Garrett together.

Abdul Carter's final season with Penn State Nittany Lions

Abdul Carter finished his junior year with Penn State, completing 68 total tackles (43 solo) and two forced fumbles. He was also seventh in the league in sacks (12). His defensive contributions helped the Nittany Lions finish last season third in the Big Ten with a 13-3 record.

One of his best performances was in Penn State's 21-7 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 28. He had seven total tackles (four solo), two sacks and one forced fumble.

His final season with Penn State ended when they lost 27-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9. He had five total tackles (three solo) and one sack.

The edge rusher has a career total of 173 total tackles (87 solo), 23 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception. Carter's defensive ability could be highly valuable to a team like Cleveland to compete against the best in the NFL.

