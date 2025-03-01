  • home icon
  Travis Hunter vs. Abdul Carter: Scouting report, college stats, and more

Travis Hunter vs. Abdul Carter: Scouting report, college stats, and more

By Arnold
Modified Mar 01, 2025 21:02 GMT
Travis Hunter vs. Abdul Carter: Scouting report, college stats, and more (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Travis Hunter vs. Abdul Carter: Scouting report, college stats, and more (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Travis Hunter was widely considered the No. 1 draft pick for this year, but it seems the two-way star has fallen down the pecking order. According to reports, Hunter is facing stiff competition from Abdul Carter to be recruited as the first non-quarterback in 2025.

Many believe that Hunter is best suited to playing as a cornerback. However, teams short on offensive options can also use him as a wideout.

Hunter is quick, athletic and is excellent at handling the ball. He also reads the game well and has worked on his strength in the past year. However, Hunter can still improve his tackling in space and maintain better discipline to avoid being caught out of position.

Meanwhile, Carter is also a versatile player who can play both a defensive back and a linebacker. The former Penn State star is quick and strong in his tackling.

Carter's six-foot-three size helps him get to the frame of the blocker. The defensive star can also change direction swiftly when dealing with tricky offensive players.

Hunter and Carter did not partake in this year's NFL combine workouts. However, many believe both are expected to be within the top 10 picks in this year's draft.

Travis Hunter vs Abdul Carter's college stats

Former Colorado star Travis Hunter at the NFL Combine - Source: Imagn
Former Colorado star Travis Hunter at the NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Colorado. He posted 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in offense, and recorded 35 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended and a forced fumble in defense.

Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022. He then transferred to Colorado in 2023 and played two seasons with the Buffs. Here's a look at Hunter's stats in a nutshell:

Year

Team

Games

Receiving

Rushing

Tackles

Interceptions

Fumbles

GP

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Attempts

Yards

Touchdowns

Solo

Ast

Total

Tackles For Loss

Sck

Interceptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Passes defended

Fumbles Recovered

Forced Fumbles

Touchdowns

2022

Jackson State

8

18

188

4

1

-10

0

15

4

19

0.0

0.0

2

44

1

8

1

0

0

2023

Colorado

9

57

721

5

0

0

0

22

8

30

2.0

0.0

3

-10

0

5

0

0

0

2024

Colorado

12

92

1,152

14

2

5

1

21

11

32

1.0

0.0

4

65

0

11

0

1

0

Career

29

167

2,061

23

3

-5

1

58

23

80

3.0

0.0

9

93

1

22

1

1

0

Meanwhile, Carter finished the 2024 season at Penn State with 68 tackles (43 solo), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended. The defensive end joined the Lions in 2022 and played three seasons with them.

Here's a look at Carter's stats in a nutshell:

Year

Team

Games

Tackles

Fumbles

Interceptions

GP

Cmb

Solo

Ast

Sacks

Forced Fumbles

Fumbles Recovered

Yards

Touchdowns

Interceptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Passes Defended

2022

Penn State

13

56

36

20

6.5

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

2023

Penn State

13

48

25

23

4.5

1

0

0

0

1

18

0

5

2024

Penn State

16

68

43

25

12.0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Career

39

172

104

68

23.0

5

0

0

0

1

18

0

13


It is still early to say who between Hunter and Carter will get picked earlier in this year's draft.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
