Travis Hunter vs. Abdul Carter: Scouting report, college stats, and more

Travis Hunter was widely considered the No. 1 draft pick for this year, but it seems the two-way star has fallen down the pecking order. According to reports, Hunter is facing stiff competition from Abdul Carter to be recruited as the first non-quarterback in 2025.

Many believe that Hunter is best suited to playing as a cornerback. However, teams short on offensive options can also use him as a wideout.

Hunter is quick, athletic and is excellent at handling the ball. He also reads the game well and has worked on his strength in the past year. However, Hunter can still improve his tackling in space and maintain better discipline to avoid being caught out of position.

Meanwhile, Carter is also a versatile player who can play both a defensive back and a linebacker. The former Penn State star is quick and strong in his tackling.

Carter's six-foot-three size helps him get to the frame of the blocker. The defensive star can also change direction swiftly when dealing with tricky offensive players.

Hunter and Carter did not partake in this year's NFL combine workouts. However, many believe both are expected to be within the top 10 picks in this year's draft.

Travis Hunter vs Abdul Carter's college stats

Former Colorado star Travis Hunter at the NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in his final season at Colorado. He posted 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in offense, and recorded 35 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended and a forced fumble in defense.

Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022. He then transferred to Colorado in 2023 and played two seasons with the Buffs. Here's a look at Hunter's stats in a nutshell:

Year Team Games Receiving Rushing Tackles Interceptions Fumbles GP Receptions Yards Touchdowns Attempts Yards Touchdowns Solo Ast Total Tackles For Loss Sck Interceptions Yards Touchdowns Passes defended Fumbles Recovered Forced Fumbles Touchdowns 2022 Jackson State 8 18 188 4 1 -10 0 15 4 19 0.0 0.0 2 44 1 8 1 0 0 2023 Colorado 9 57 721 5 0 0 0 22 8 30 2.0 0.0 3 -10 0 5 0 0 0 2024 Colorado 12 92 1,152 14 2 5 1 21 11 32 1.0 0.0 4 65 0 11 0 1 0 Career 29 167 2,061 23 3 -5 1 58 23 80 3.0 0.0 9 93 1 22 1 1 0

Meanwhile, Carter finished the 2024 season at Penn State with 68 tackles (43 solo), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended. The defensive end joined the Lions in 2022 and played three seasons with them.

Here's a look at Carter's stats in a nutshell:

Year Team Games Tackles Fumbles Interceptions GP Cmb Solo Ast Sacks Forced Fumbles Fumbles Recovered Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Yards Touchdowns Passes Defended 2022 Penn State 13 56 36 20 6.5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2023 Penn State 13 48 25 23 4.5 1 0 0 0 1 18 0 5 2024 Penn State 16 68 43 25 12.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Career 39 172 104 68 23.0 5 0 0 0 1 18 0 13



It is still early to say who between Hunter and Carter will get picked earlier in this year's draft.

