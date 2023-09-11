"He is excited to be back" - Michigan State's athletic director drops an update on Mark Dantonio's willingness to return

Mark Dantonio is returning to the sidelines to coach the Michigan State Spartans.

Dantonio was the Spartans' head coach from 2007 until 2019 and went 114-57. However, on February 4, 2020, Dantonio announced he would be retiring as the head coach of Michigan State's football team.

Dantonio was the most successful coach (in terms of win percentage) in Spartans history with a .667 winning percentage and had 11 winning seasons in 13 years.

Although Dantonio has been retired for nearly four years, the Spartans recently announced Danotnio will return to the sidelines as an associate head coach.

Mark Dantonio will be serving on Harlon Barnett's staff who was announced as the interim head coach after being a longtime assistant.

Following the news that Dantonio would be joining Barnett's staff, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said it was something he had been thinking about for quite some time.

“I can’t tell you that I thought of this yesterday, today or even a couple days ago, I’m always thinking. … It’s been an ongoing process for me. I called Coach Dantonio this morning and his response was ‘Alan, whatever you need. I’m here to help.’ He is excited to be back.”

What will Mark Dantonio's role be?

With Mark Dantonio returning to the sidelines for Michigan State, it's uncertain what his exact role is.

Interim head coach Harlon Barnett was the secondary coach for Michigan State and will likely be calling the plays. However, Haller said Danotnio will have a headset whether it's on the sidelines or the booth.

“We’re still trying to figure out his role but he definitely will wear a headset either on the sidelines or up in the booth and will offer his knowledge in his coaching career. I think he will be a tremendous asset for our student-athletes and our staff and the student-athletes were fired up when I mentioned that to them.”

Since Dantonio left Michigan State, the Spartans team is very different with players graduating and the transfer portal. However, starting quarterback Noah Kim was recruited by Dantonio so there is familiarity there.

The Spartans will host Washington on Saturday in Dantonio's return to coaching.

