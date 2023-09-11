Mark Dantonio coaching career: Exploring the coaching history of MSU's winningest head coach

Mark Dantonio called time on his coaching career in 2019, retiring as the all-time winningest head coach of the Michigan State Spartans after a 12-year association with the program.

Mark Dantonio began his coaching career in 1980, becoming the graduate assistant for the Ohio State University's football program. Then a year later, he shifted to the Big Ten conference, joining as the graduate assistant for the Purdue Boilermakers. In 1983, he returned to Ohio State once again, serving as a graduate assistant under then-head coach Earle Bruce for two seasons.

Between 1986 to 1990, he was with Youngstown State under Jim Tressel as the defensive secondary coach. He was then associated with the Kansas Jayhawks in the same role until 1994, following which he joined the Michigan State Spartans in 1995 as part of legendary coacjh Nick Saban's staff.

Following Saban's exit, Dantonio was named as the assistant head coach and served until 2000. He then joined Ohio State for his third coaching stint in 2001, where he spent three seasons as their defensive coordinator.

Under Dantonio, the Ohio State defense became one of the toughest defensive lines in the college football scene. When the Buckeyes won the national championship in their 2002 campaign, Mark Dantonio's defense was ranked second overall in scoring and third overall in rushing. He was also named as a finalist for the Broyles Award for that season.

Following this spell at Ohio State, Dantonio joined the Cincinnati Bearcats as their HC in 2004. He had a great first season in Cincinnati, recording a 7-5 season and becoming the first head coach in the program's history to lead them to a winning season in his debut campaign.

Mark Dantonio left Cincinnati to become the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans in November 2006. And throughout his 13 years with the team, he's solidified his name as one of the most revered coaches in the program's history.

Dantonio led Michigan State to three Big Ten Conference titles during his tenure, which were during the 2010, 2013, and 2015 campaigns respectively. Apart from this, during the 2013 season, he led Michigan State to their first 13-win season in the program's history. Their only loss that year came at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

After the 2019 season, Mark Dantonio announced his retirement as the program's head coach. He left Michigan State recording a 114-57 career and had the most wins as a head coach in the program's history.

Mark Dantonio returns to Michigan State following Mel Tucker's suspension

Recently, after current Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was accused of sexual harassment, the program suspended him indefinitely without pay. Athletic director Alan Haller announced that defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett would be taking over as the interim coach in Tucker's absence.

Haller also said that he called Dantonio and now he is returning to become Bennett's associate head coach.

"I called coach Dantonio in the morning. And his response was 'Allan, whatever you need, I'm here to help.' He was excited to be back", Allan said.

The Spartans have already won their first two games of the season under Mel Tucker. Their next game is against the Washington Huskies. And it will be Harlon Barnett who will be in charge along with Dantonio.

