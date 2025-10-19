"He gave me some Hot Yoga tickets": Kirby Smart takes cheeky dig at Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss HC trolled him over his weight

Georgia coach Kirby Smart responded to a joke his Ole Miss counterpart, Lane Kiffin, threw at him days after the highly anticipated SEC clash on Saturday. The No. 9 Bulldogs beat the No. 5 Rebels 43-35 to improve to 6-1 (4-1 in SEC).In a post-game interview, Smart took a cheeky dig at Kiffin after the Ole Miss coach joked about his rival's weight.&quot;I do want to thank Lane. At the end of the game, he gave me some Hot Yoga tickets,&quot; the Georgia coach said.It could be recalled that Kiffin replied to a question in a Monday pregame press conference regarding former Alabama coordinators who burn a lot of calories in every game, and he pointed to Smart.&quot;I don't know. That's a good question,&quot; Kiffin said. &quot;I walked by the TV and saw his press conference today. Doesn't look like he's burned too many calories.&quot;Smart replied during an appearance on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN&quot; on Friday and thought Kiffin may have done that to mess with his head and get ahead in this all-important clash.The Georgia coach may have had the last laugh on Saturday, guiding the Bulldogs to a come-from-behind win over the Rebels in a game that could shake up the AP Top 25 after the Week 8 matches conclude.