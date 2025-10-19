"He gave me some Hot Yoga tickets": Kirby Smart takes cheeky dig at Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss HC trolled him over his weight

By Geoff
Modified Oct 19, 2025 01:59 GMT
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (Image Source; IMAGN)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (Image Source; IMAGN)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart responded to a joke his Ole Miss counterpart, Lane Kiffin, threw at him days after the highly anticipated SEC clash on Saturday. The No. 9 Bulldogs beat the No. 5 Rebels 43-35 to improve to 6-1 (4-1 in SEC).

In a post-game interview, Smart took a cheeky dig at Kiffin after the Ole Miss coach joked about his rival's weight.

"I do want to thank Lane. At the end of the game, he gave me some Hot Yoga tickets," the Georgia coach said.
Trending

It could be recalled that Kiffin replied to a question in a Monday pregame press conference regarding former Alabama coordinators who burn a lot of calories in every game, and he pointed to Smart.

"I don't know. That's a good question," Kiffin said. "I walked by the TV and saw his press conference today. Doesn't look like he's burned too many calories."
Smart replied during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN" on Friday and thought Kiffin may have done that to mess with his head and get ahead in this all-important clash.

The Georgia coach may have had the last laugh on Saturday, guiding the Bulldogs to a come-from-behind win over the Rebels in a game that could shake up the AP Top 25 after the Week 8 matches conclude.

About the author
Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

